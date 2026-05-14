A University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate turned his big day into a full-on performance when he took the stage at the Durban Westville campus on 9 May 2026. His Instagram video showing Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves at the ceremony had South Africans in stitches online. The twist was that the slick moves were not his own.

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Screenshots taken from the AI-generated clip. Images: @artjacket9

Source: Instagram

The clip, posted by Instagram user artjacket9, quickly gained traction after going up on the same day as his ceremony. South Africans in the comments lost it over what they were seeing. When one curious follower asked whether the dance was real or AI-generated, artjacket9 kept it honest and said the graduation itself was real, but the dance moves were generated.

When Mzansi’s grad season meets social media

UKZN’s 2026 Autumn Graduation ran from 4 to 15 May at the Westville campus in Durban. Nearly 10,000 graduates walked across the stage to collect their qualifications this season. For families across the country, graduation day is one of the biggest moments they will ever share. It is years of late nights, tight budgets, and real sacrifices paying off in one walk across a stage.

Most graduates mark the moment with a photo or a proud family video. This UKZN grad chose a different route entirely. The AI-enhanced video brought laughs and love from South Africans who found it both creative and relatable. For many, it was a reminder that graduation season in Mzansi carries both tears and big celebrations.

Watch the moves in the Instagram clip below:

Source: Briefly News