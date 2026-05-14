South African influencer Petrus Janse van Rensburg went viral on 5 May 2026 after tipping a car guard R5,000 in a video that had Mzansi cheering. Nobody knew then that SANParks would soon come looking for him over a reckless-driving incident in the Kruger National Park.

Most car guards in Mzansi usually get tipped coins. Images: Petrus Janse van Rensburg

Source: Instagram

The car guard’s reaction was priceless. He stood completely frozen as the weight of what just happened slowly sank in.

Van Rensburg captioned the post with a simple but telling message about what making money really means to him. South Africans flooded the comments with love, and the video spread fast across social media.

Before the storm

At the time, people were not just happy for the influencer. They were over the moon for the car guard, a man who works long hours for very little. A R5,000 tip is life-changing money for someone in that position.

Comments poured in from across the country. Mzansi said the clip was exactly the kind of content they needed on their timelines.

Days later, the mood around Van Rensburg shifted completely. SANParks identified him as the driver behind a reckless driving incident inside the Kruger National Park. He later issued a public apology.

The video now sits in a very different light for many South Africans who cheered him on.

Watch the moment in the Instagram clip here:

Mzansi reacts to the touching moment

@tacticalares commented:

“The eyes don't lie. 🫂”

@mtx.cj_ wrote:

“One of the reasons why I want to get rich.”

@nqobanenyathi said:

“Come to Bulawayo in Zimbabwe.”

Source: Briefly News