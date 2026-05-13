A Harare street vendor became an unexpected internet sensation after Instagram user Chantelle Lovell shared a clip of a man selling potatoes off the back of a truck on her street in Zimbabwe. The man’s enthusiastic hollering for his goods had people across southern Africa crying with laughter online.

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Screenshots of the viral clip. Images: Chantelle Lovell

Source: Instagram

The video, posted by @attract.your.tribe.with.chan on 26 March 2026, captured the vendor belting out his prices as the truck rolled slowly through the neighbourhood. His loud, unfiltered sales pitch had thousands of people tagging their friends in the comments within hours of the clip going up.

Mzansi knows this hustle all too well

The relatability factor is what made the video travel so far. Social media users, including some South Africans, flooded the comments section, saying the scene was identical to what happens in their own townships and rural areas.

From fruit sellers to veggie vendors, the bakkie hustle is a whole culture. People across the country grew up hearing someone yell about their wares from the back of a moving vehicle. Live chickens, old car batteries, and seasonal produce have all had their turn at the back of a truck.

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For many, the video was not just funny, but it was a reminder of home. The comment section turned into a nostalgic reunion of people swapping their own bakkie-vendor stories from their neighbourhoods.

Watch the Instagram clip here:

Social media relates

@sima.mahlatini commented:

“I always hear them, but I never really see them. 😂”

@sublime_desserts_zm said:

“In Zambia, they scream like that to buy used batteries. 😂”

Source: Briefly News