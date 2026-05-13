President Donald Trump directed the Department of War to release the first batch of declassified UFO and UAP files to the public on 8 May 2026

The files included 158 documents spanning decades of military memos, incident reports and footage

Reactions have been mixed, with some calling it a historic moment and others saying the files raise more questions than they answer

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An American podcaster and Donald Trump. Images: @saiahrobinn/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The US government has made good on a promise that UFO enthusiasts have been waiting for years. American podcaster @saiahrobinn shared the news on 9 May 2026, posting Trump's statement alongside a photo of the president. The post included Trump's message, which read:

"Whereas previous administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new documents and videos, the people can decide for themselves... Have fun and enjoy!"

The Department of War launched a public website on 8 May 2026, where the first batch of 158 declassified files was made available for anyone to access. The documents include decades of military memos dating as far back as the 1940s, reports connected to the Apollo Moon missions, and accounts from individuals who reported witnessing unidentified objects.

Files came from multiple agencies, including the Department of War, the FBI, NASA and the Department of State, covering incidents in locations ranging from Germany and the Netherlands to Detroit and Azerbaijan.

What do the UFO files contain?

The Department of War was clear that these are unresolved cases, meaning the government has not been able to make a definitive determination about what was observed in any of them. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the release showed the administration's commitment to transparency on a subject that has, in his words, long fuelled justified speculation.

More files are expected to follow, with the department saying new materials will be released on a rolling basis every few weeks as they are discovered and declassified. The process involves reviewing tens of millions of records, many of which exist only on paper and span several decades.

Those who follow the UFO community closely have called it the first release as a step in the right direction. But many noted that nothing in the files confirms alien life or contact.

View the Facebook post below:

People debate the US government's UFO file release

People responded differently to Facebook user @saiahrobinn's post, from excitement to scepticism:

@mornette.flemmingswanepoel wrote:

"How else are they going to explain the rapture to people left behind? The stage is set. Come Yeshua, come!"

@david.labarr said:

"They misspelt 'demons'!!"

@sherri.buckley.7 added:

"That's not the files we want released."

@sharon.k.nelson.5 wrote:

"For the Epstein-th time, release the files."

@ariana.vargas.39904 said:

"Project Blue Beam is next."

@ashleypashleyx noted:

"Someone spelt EPSTEIN wrong and look what happened."

Trump's post on X. Images: @saiahrobinn/Facebook

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News