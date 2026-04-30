A content creator dismissed claims of white persecution, as reports showed many South Africans returning from abroad

Factors such as cost of living, safety concerns and family ties influenced the decision to return

The discussion reignited debates around misinformation, migration and South Africa’s global image

A global narrative met local reality, and the contrast sparked intense debate. What was presented as a crisis abroad seemed to unravel under closer scrutiny. Personal experiences began to paint a different picture, raising questions about perception versus lived reality. The conversation quickly gained traction across social media.

The picture showed white South African farmers at the US embassy. Image: South Africa Vibe

Source: Facebook

A TikTok video posted by content creator Dan Corder on 29 April 2026 reignited debate around claims that white South Africans are being persecuted. Reacting to reports of South Africans returning home from abroad, Corder dismissed the narrative, stating that the situation had been misrepresented.

The discussion follows claims previously amplified by former US President Donald Trump, who suggested that white South Africans were facing targeted persecution. He also offered them refugee status to relocate to the US. However, reports indicate that many individuals who relocated abroad have since chosen to return to South Africa. Content creator @dancorder dismissed the the claims, saying this proves that the propaganda had always been untrue.

Why white SA refugees are returning

According to reports cited by Reuters, one returnee, Andrew Veitch, said he initially left South Africa after a traumatic robbery incident but later felt that safety concerns in the United States, including mass shootings, posed greater risks. He is among several individuals planning to return home.

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Key reasons for the return include the high cost of living overseas, stronger family ties in South Africa, and a perceived better quality of life. The trend has challenged earlier claims of widespread persecution and sparked broader discussions about misinformation, migration and the realities of living abroad.

Dan Corder on the left reacted to white genocide claims being supported by Donald Trump. Image: @dancorder

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi question white genocide lies

Entle_Zulu concluded:

“There’s no better life here.”

Chick_enlicking said:

“I genuinely don’t know what they expected.”

Rukhsana Sayed joked:

“The grass looks greener because there’s more mess there.”

RienkieRiaan78 claimed:

“5000 is over and won’t go back.”

Shane𝘽1001 reflected:

“Sometimes we make bad decisions, then realise later it was a bad one. 😂”

Bartholomew Dwight added:

“Music to my ears.”

Rosalind MacDonald reacted sympathetically:

“Hauw, shame.”

Iamtidchlp3 joked:

“Not me confirming from South Africa. 😂”

Nikegio dos Santos claimed:

“I’m sure Elon Musk is upset; this was all his doing.”

LianexusGaming reacted:

“Shame, we saw this coming. 😂”

Tamlyn Domingos added:

“Tell us something new.”

Kraggy piled on:

“Who could have possibly expected this?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about white SA refugees

White South Africans and farmers have different views on United States President Donald Trump's offer to Afrikaners to be refugees.

Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus shared positive experiences in the United States amid social media scrutiny, sparking reactions.

An Afrikaner family shared a video tour of their refugee apartment in the US, showing a modern place with wooden floors.

Source: Briefly News