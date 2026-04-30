A councillor shared footage of government-built shacks that reportedly cost R300,000 each, sparking backlash online

The project, consisting of 120 units, totalled about R37 million and was meant for the relocation of informal settlement residents

Social media users questioned the pricing, with many accusing authorities of possible corruption and mismanagement

A housing project meant to provide shelter and dignity has instead raised difficult questions about spending and accountability. What was expected to be a step forward for vulnerable communities quickly turned into a heated national conversation. The visuals alone left many stunned, with concerns growing over whether public funds are being used responsibly. As the debate unfolds, the focus has shifted from housing delivery to value for money.

Municipal Councillor wearing a fedora and a striped shirt stood in front of a construction site. Image: @cllrneuren

Source: TikTok

A video shared by Johannesburg Ward 118 councillor Neuren Pietersen on 29 April 2026 showed a cluster of newly built structures in Cleveland that have sparked widespread outrage online. According to Pietersen, the units were built by the Department of Housing for residents from the Jumpers informal settlement and cost approximately R300,000 each.

The project consists of about 120 small units, bringing the total estimated cost to roughly R37 million. The brightly coloured structures, painted in red, blue and green, appear to be one-room dwellings. They are currently unoccupied and are expected to house residents once relocation plans are finalised.

Government housing costs sparked nationwide outrage

Social media users reacted strongly to the footage, with many questioning how such small structures could justify the reported cost. Some compared the units to informal shacks, arguing that the pricing does not reflect the size or apparent quality of the buildings. Others raised concerns about possible corruption or inflated project costs.

While the intention behind the development is to provide formalised housing, the backlash highlights growing public frustration around government spending and service delivery. The video by politician @cllrneuren was aimed at exposing the alleged corruption going on that the public are not aware of.

The picture on the left showed a Municipal Councillor standing next to a DA-branded van. Image: @cllrneuren

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Citizens question high costs in shacks

Nkwali 90 claimed:

“In real life, it costs about R3 500.”

Chazza argued:

“You could get a fitted container home for half the price and triple the size.”

Cmoodley40 wrote:

“highway robbery.”

Nokes D said:

“I thought an RDP house costs about R200k.”

Tooms asked:

“Is that with furniture included? 🤔”

Wolf disputed the numbers:

“That price is incorrect; it should be around 10k each.”

Ferdie le Roux speculated:

“Sounds like a government tender involving family members.”

Ngcebo P Gumede said:

“It’s hard being a taxpayer when money is misused like this.”

Themina added:

“Tin houses? At least build proper small homes.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about corruption

MaWhoo recently cleared her Instagram page of all her photos, leaving behind event posters and song promotional material.

Thirteen law enforcement officers have been arrested in Gauteng in connection with corruption, extortion and trespassing.

A man posted a TikTok video after going through the social media profile of a lifestyle influencer who has been implicated in a case of corruption at Eskom.

Source: Briefly News