A video shared on TikTok showed a young child rejecting a Bafana Bafana jersey during a home interaction and instead asking for a Kaizer Chiefs kit

The moment reflects South Africa’s strong football culture, where club loyalty often runs deep alongside national team support during international fixtures

The video comes as Bafana Bafana prepare for international matches in Mexico as part of broader World Cup qualification cycles

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A light-hearted moment involving a young child rejecting a national football jersey in favour of a club kit has drawn attention after a video was shared on social media on 10 June 2026. The video posted by TikTok user @aluuwani shows a mother attempting to give her four-year-old child a Bafana Bafana jersey, only for the child to refuse and request a Kaizer Chiefs jersey instead.

The picture on the left showed the young girl being handed the Bafana Bafana T-shirt. Image: @aluuwani

Source: TikTok

Soccer culture in South African remains strongly divided between national team support and club loyalty, particularly among leading Premier Soccer League sides. Bafana Bafana are gearing for their first match against Mexico in the 2026 Soccer World Cup.

The national team remains one of South Africa’s key sporting institutions, regularly competing in international tournaments and continental competitions. Mzansi went out in numbers to support the team, with South African super fans sharing their celebratory moments in Mexico.

The child on the left was wearing a Kaizer Chiefs jersey standing in front of the TV. Image: @aluuwani

Source: TikTok

Kaizer Chiefs’ strong fan base in South Africa

The child’s preference reflects the strong following of Kaizer Chiefs, one of the country’s most supported football teams, known for its large national fan base and historic rivalry-driven support culture. The club remains one of the most popular teams in South African, alongside other major PSL sides, and continues to attract strong loyalty across generations of supporters. The little girl has proved to be a true Kaizer Chiefs fan through out her mother's page, under user @aluuwani.

Check out the TikTok clip below:

Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate the choice

South Africans were not offended by the little girl's choice. Many who are fans of Kaizer Chiefs said they understand the choice she made, stating she's a loyal fan of the team.

Themba Mpinga commented:

“Supporting Kaizer Chiefs is a calling.”

Karabo Karabo added:

“Wow, Chiefs fans will celebrate this for the whole year. 😂”

King'Aaron commented:

“This is a true Kaizer Chiefs fan. 😂✌️”

Thuso asked:

“Can we contribute and get her the Kaizer Chiefs one?”

Ndoda emphasised:

“Chiefs fans will celebrate this kid for the whole season, including the Macufe Cup”

Khosi suggested:

“Sisi, please buy our baby a Khosi t-shirt nkos yam.”

Khutso Phale commented:

“She has answered her calling... Khosi 4 life!”

Wisani Mboweni highlighted:

“When they release the Kaizer Chiefs jersey, remind us we will buy it for her.”

T said:

“She’s a true Khosi fan this one, she knows that we’re here.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Bafana Bafana

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mzansi is discussing their chances of winning.

Hugo Broos has identified one factor he believes could make a major difference when Bafana face the world's best teams.

Mexican football supporters have singled out Mama Joy as one of their favourite figures linked to South African football culture.

Source: Briefly News