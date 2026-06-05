Ahead of Bafana Bafana's highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mzansi is discussing their chances of winning

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to an X user who asked Mzansi what they thought of Bafana Bafana's chances of winning

Sizwe Dhlomo gave a very bold and straightforward response, which ignited a storm online

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Sizwe Dhlomo Casts Doubt on Bafana Bafana’s Chances of Winning the World Cup

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to questions about the national team's chances of winning the World Cup.

Ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening match against Mexico on 11 June 2026, South Africa has been debating the national team's chances of winning the cup.

On X, @MGoodnessr asked Mzansi to share their thoughts on the possibility of Bafana Bafana winning the World Cup.

"What are the chances of us South Africans winning the World Cup?"

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The former radio personality boldly said zero and kept it moving.

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe's thoughts on Bafana Bafana

Fans of the home team were stung by Sizwe's words, and many disagreed that the team had no chance of winning. Below are some of the mixed reactions:

@TheVeZzy agreed with Sizwe:

"Sad truth, I see on the timeline, the fans are delusional, not realistic."

@TheeIconik exclaimed:

"The people disputing this do not watch football, and haven’t been watching Bafana play. Also, Bafana Bafana are more than welcome to prove us wrong. Actually, I hope they do. As for now, my hopes are close to none!"

@Austin66024122 shared:

"Lol, you don’t even watch soccer. We have lethal players this time around."

@CodyMpumzi replied:

"South Africa has as many chances to win the world cup and Leicester City had when it came to winning the Premier League. Highly improbable but not impossible."

@ndao471 was hopeful:

"Dinangwe! Please, do not stress us! Even Betway gave us some favourable odds compared to other countries. To quote the great Cebo Monyaapelo, "football a ena therefore" We are winning this thing."

@Fancy_Face1019 replied:

"We need to win at least one game. Nigeria and Ghana are praying for us to lose."

@shiz_miz disagreed:

"0.1% chance to be exact, that’s what the bookies say, basically a 1 in 1000 chance of winning the World Cup. The Avengers beat Thanos when the odds were 1 in 14 million. Never say never! Anything can happen in football."

@Boogera2 stated:

"0% is crazy, just say something like 0.1%. Zero means impossible, and winning is improbable."

Bafana Bafana receives support from Mexico

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African national team received a warm welcome in Pachuca, where fans have turned up in large numbers to watch training sessions and meet players.

"What a great day at Huracán! Our fans enjoyed the South African national team's training session at Estadio Hidalgo. Training, autographs, photos, and lots of joy. Thanks for visiting us and sharing with our people, Bafana Bafana."

Mzansi has been overthinking the entire niceness towards the boys, accusing Mexico of having ulterior motives

Source: Briefly News