Lyle Foster faces growing scrutiny ahead of South Africa's FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico as former stars disagree over his role in the team

Bafana Bafana legends have offered contrasting views on whether Foster should lead the attack despite recent struggles in front of goal

With the World Cup approaching, debate continues over Hugo Broos' striking options and whether other forwards deserve a bigger role

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Bafana Bafana legends are split over Lyle Foster ahead of South Africa's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico. Image: Socrates Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Bafana Bafana stars have found themselves split over Lyle Foster's place in South Africa's attack ahead of the country's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico. While some legends have questioned whether Foster should remain the team's leading striker, others have rallied behind the Burnley forward and urged fans to continue backing him.

The debate comes after Foster endured a difficult period in recent months, including a missed penalty in a goalless draw against Nicaragua before South Africa travelled to North America for the tournament.

Benedict Vilakazi questions Lyle Foster's role

Former Bafana midfielder Benedict Vilakazi believes Foster's recent performances do not justify his status as Bafana Bafana's first-choice striker.

Speaking on the Omniaudio Africa YouTube channel on 5 June 2026, Vilakazi said Foster's current form raises concerns.

"You guys showed me the stats when Foster was scoring and raised my hands and said, 'I agree with you guys, let him be our number one striker,' but now the stats don't agree with what is happening in the national team," he said.

Vilakazi argued that if selections are based on performances and statistics, other options should be considered.

"If you want to select players based on stats, some players are not supposed to be in the national team. Because right now as we speak, the stats don't allow Foster to be our number one striker."

He added that Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners would be his preferred choice.

"You can only have Rayners. If you're not going to use those wingers and a number 10 to create chances and score, we're going to be in trouble. That's my worry."

Itumeleng Khune and Mark Williams back Foster

Not all former Bafana stars share Vilakazi's concerns. Former captain Itumeleng Khune defended Foster and warned against judging the striker on one disappointing moment.

"All I can say to Lyle is for him to keep doing what he's been doing because he's been banging in important goals for us," Khune said on 5 June 2026.

"I think this was the second penalty I've ever seen him miss, but he's been our national team penalty taker and scoring, so you can't be a bad player after one game."

Bafana legend Mark Williams also urged supporters to stand by Foster. The hero of the 1996 AFCON final took a direct approach by speaking privately with Foster before the team departed for North America. Williams told SABC Sport:

"I think the people must try to support him. I had a chat with him and I said to him, 'Listen here, good luck. Go out there and just try to forget about it.'"

Benedict Vilakazi questions Lyle Foster’s role as Bafana’s leading striker while Itumeleng Khune and Mark Williams rally behind the forward. Image: Socrate Images

Source: Getty Images

World Cup pressure grows for Bafana attack

Foster's form has become a major talking point ahead of South Africa's World Cup campaign. The striker scored three goals for Burnley during the 2025/26 English Premier League season before the club's relegation.

With Mexico awaiting in Bafana Bafana's opening match, the spotlight will remain firmly on Foster as South Africa looks to silence doubts and make a strong start on football's biggest stage.

Hugo Broos admits Bafana Bafana goal-scoring concern before World Cup

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made a candid admission about South Africa's long-running struggles in front of goal ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Belgian mentor acknowledged that finishing chances remains one of the team's biggest concerns after a goalless warm-up draw against Nicaragua.

Despite the concerns, Broos backed his attackers, including Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners and Evidence Makgopa, insisting the squad has enough quality to improve before facing Mexico on 11 June.

Source: Briefly News