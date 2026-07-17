Major-General Feroz Khan was discharged from hospital nearly three weeks after being shot in Houghton, Johannesburg

His family confirmed he was moved to a secure location for intensive rehabilitation following emergency spinal surgery

Khan faces a warrant of arrest and ongoing legal proceedings linked to a precious metals case and alleged corruption

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Maj-General Feroz Khan was discharged from hospital. Images: @TimesLive/X and Andrew Lichtenstein /Andrew Lichtenstein

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Major-General Feroz Khan, the suspended deputy head of Crime Intelligence, has been discharged from hospital 3 weeks after he was shot.

Khan was shot on Sunday, 28 June 2026, at around 11 pm on Third Avenue in Houghton, Johannesburg. He was transported to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition and subsequently underwent emergency spinal surgery.

According to crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee, Khan was transferred to a secure location, where his family says he is undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

Khan's legal troubles before the shooting

Prior to the attack, Khan had been facing significant legal and institutional pressure. He was expected to appear before a commission on 1 July 2026 to answer questions about his alleged involvement in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust. Investigators also linked him to alleged WhatsApp communications with Mohamaadh Sayef and to claims involving illicit cigarette manufacturer Adriano Mazzotti. The commission had identified electronic devices seized from Khan during an earlier investigation as central to its ongoing probe.

In May 2026, Khan was arrested and charged with contravening the Precious Metals Act and defeating the ends of justice.

See post from Yusuf Abramjee here:

Warrant of arrest issued

The Kempton Park Magistrates Court issued a warrant of arrest for Khan after he failed to appear on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, in connection with the precious metals case. The court authorised the warrant on the basis that his hospitalisation prevented him from attending the proceedings.

His discharge from Milpark Hospital marks the first significant development in his condition since the shooting, though the circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation.

Khan rumoured to be SA's richest cop

Briefly News reported that financial disclosures and WhatsApp evidence presented before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have painted a picture of Major General Feroz Khan’s lavish lifestyle. General Khan, the deputy head of Crime Intelligence within the South African Police Service (SAPS), is widely referred to as one of South Africa's richest generals, and it’s easy to see why. It’s not just a lot of vehicles that the general owned. His real estate holdings, valued at an estimated R39 million, included a mansion near George in the Western Cape.

Source: Briefly News