Warrant Officer Vincent Mkhize shot and killed his 25-year-old son Ayanda Gift Mkhize after mistaking him for an intruder

The Chatsworth Magistrate's Court handed down a 10-year sentence that was wholly suspended for five years

The court also declared Mkhize unfit to possess a firearm and placed him under two years of correctional supervision

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A police officer has been sentenced for accidentally fatally shooting his son.Image: Randell Roskruge

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has walked out of court with a suspended sentence after fatally shooting his own son during a case of mistaken identity in the early hours of the morning.

Warrant Officer Vincent Mkhize, stationed in Umlazi, shot 25-year-old Ayanda Gift Mkhize on 28 December 2022 at around 1am.

Case of a tragic mistaken identity

He believed someone was tampering with a burglar gate at his home and fired his service firearm at the figure. It was only after hearing a scream that he realised the person he had shot was his son.

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Ayanda was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and later died from his injuries.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) took over the case and investigated the circumstances of the shooting. Mkhize was subsequently charged with murder. An internal disciplinary process also ran alongside the criminal case, with the outcome requiring him to attend counselling.

Chatsworth court hands down suspended sentence

The Chatsworth Magistrate's Court sentenced Mkhize to 10 years' imprisonment for the murder, but the sentence was wholly suspended for five years. He will not serve time behind bars unless he reoffends during the suspension period.

The court also placed him under correctional supervision for two years, requiring him to take part in programmes determined as part of that supervision. In addition, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm, effectively stripping him of the weapon he carried as a serving officer.

The outcome of the case has raised difficult questions about justice, grief and accountability when the line between professional and personal tragedy blurs so completely.

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Source: Briefly News