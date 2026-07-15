Umlazi Cop Gets 10-Year Suspended Sentence for Killing Son He Mistook for Intruder
- Warrant Officer Vincent Mkhize shot and killed his 25-year-old son Ayanda Gift Mkhize after mistaking him for an intruder
- The Chatsworth Magistrate's Court handed down a 10-year sentence that was wholly suspended for five years
- The court also declared Mkhize unfit to possess a firearm and placed him under two years of correctional supervision
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KWAZULU-NATAL - A KwaZulu-Natal police officer has walked out of court with a suspended sentence after fatally shooting his own son during a case of mistaken identity in the early hours of the morning.
Warrant Officer Vincent Mkhize, stationed in Umlazi, shot 25-year-old Ayanda Gift Mkhize on 28 December 2022 at around 1am.
Case of a tragic mistaken identity
He believed someone was tampering with a burglar gate at his home and fired his service firearm at the figure. It was only after hearing a scream that he realised the person he had shot was his son.
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Ayanda was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and later died from his injuries.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) took over the case and investigated the circumstances of the shooting. Mkhize was subsequently charged with murder. An internal disciplinary process also ran alongside the criminal case, with the outcome requiring him to attend counselling.
Chatsworth court hands down suspended sentence
The Chatsworth Magistrate's Court sentenced Mkhize to 10 years' imprisonment for the murder, but the sentence was wholly suspended for five years. He will not serve time behind bars unless he reoffends during the suspension period.
The court also placed him under correctional supervision for two years, requiring him to take part in programmes determined as part of that supervision. In addition, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm, effectively stripping him of the weapon he carried as a serving officer.
The outcome of the case has raised difficult questions about justice, grief and accountability when the line between professional and personal tragedy blurs so completely.
3 Briefly News articles about police officers sentenced
- Briefly News reported that the Middelburg Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced a South African Oolide Service officer for sexually violating her child.
- A 45-year-old South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was found guilty of killing her husband in 2024 after a heated argument turned violent.
- Two Western Cape officers who worked for the South African Police Service will be spending almost 10 years behind bars after trying to subvert justice.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za