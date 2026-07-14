Sol Phenduka reacted with disbelief after a detective constable was charged with murder and attempted murder over a dispute involving gizzards

The incident allegedly occurred at BK Lifestyle Café in Sebokeng, where an argument in a queue for gizzards escalated into gunfire

South Africans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some expressing outrage and concern over the alleged shooting

Sol Phenduka weighed in on a shooting incident. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA/X, solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

South Africans have been left stunned after a detective constable allegedly shot one man dead and wounded another during an argument over gizzards at a café in Sebokeng. The shocking incident sparked widespread debate online, with radio personality and podcaster Sol Phenduka sharing his reaction.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) account on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, Sol Phenduka expressed disbelief that an argument over food could end so tragically.

“Taking a life and going to jail over gizzards 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he wrote.

See the post below:

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His comment quickly gained traction as many social media users echoed his frustration and disbelief.

Detective accused of shooting over gizzard dispute

The incident allegedly happened in the early hours of Sunday, 12 July 2026, at BK Lifestyle Café in Sebokeng. According to reports, 34-year-old Detective Constable Elias Moeketsi Pinkoane, who is attached to the Orange Farm SAPS Detective Branch, was off duty when he visited the café in a state vehicle.

As the venue prepared to close, Pinkoane and his companion reportedly joined a queue to buy gizzards. An argument broke out after one of three men ahead of them allegedly attempted to buy all the remaining gizzards.

Police allege that Pinkoane then walked back to the state vehicle, retrieved his service pistol and returned before opening fire through the car window.

One man died at the scene, another sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, while the third escaped unharmed. Investigators later recovered spent cartridges at the café and inside the state vehicle.

Pinkoane was arrested later that day at his home and now faces charges of murder and attempted murder in the Sebokeng Magistrates' Court. SAPS has also confirmed that internal disciplinary proceedings have been initiated alongside the criminal case.

Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on a cop killing a patron over food. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to the tragic incident

The story stirred a wave of reactions online, ranging from shock and dark humour to serious concern about the mental health of those in law enforcement.

@itaimau wrote:

"You really can't believe some of these stories. People are going through the most out there and are angry 😡. Ticking time bombs everywhere 🤦🏽‍♂️"

@SAPolitBureau said:

"Gizzards= Dikilana 🤣🤣🤣 Offal business. Eish"

@CtrlAltSA added:

"We won't understand until we go taste these gizzards they must be very good"

@LetsoaloRant highlighted:

"Just like career gone..And this one is premeditated, ‘cause he had time to think and reconsider when he walked to the car and walked back before pulling the trigger. This boys need counseling! Sane people don't react like this to confrontations..."

Sol Phenduka reacts to Credo V Daniels’ shaky live performance

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Credo V Daniels' latest performance blunder caught Sol Phenduka's attention, and the podcaster did not hold back.

Sol, along with several social media users, got second-hand embarrassment from the singer's vocals, which were a sharp contrast to what fans heard in his songs.

Source: Briefly News