Validation or Vanity? The Mental Health Toll of Social Media Stardom in Mzansi

Editor’s note: Mental health remains one of the most heavily stigmatised topics across Africa, yet it is a growing crisis in our increasingly digital world. In this article, Privie Kandi pulls back the curtain on South Africa's booming influencer economy. This piece is a crucial read because it challenges the dangerous illusion of digital perfection, urging us to look beyond the screen and address the very real psychological toll that social media demands from our youth and creators.

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In South Africa’s bustling digital economy, the influencer lifestyle looks like the ultimate dream. From luxury getaways in Camps Bay to VIP access at the Durban July, Mzansi’s social media stars seem to have it all. But behind the perfectly curated grids, the high-definition Reels, and the flawless aesthetics lies a harsher, unspoken reality. For many of South Africa’s creators, the line between validation and vanity has blurred, leaving a profound mental health toll in its wake.

A look at what influencers go through behind social media glam. Image: mihlalii_n and kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

The high cost of the "flawless" aesthetic

To stay relevant in a hyper-competitive market, influencers are trapped in a cycle of constant performance. It is no longer just about sharing content; it is about projecting an aspirational life of absolute perfection. In a country grappling with deep economic anxieties, the pressure to maintain an image of continuous luxury is immense.

Creators must look wealthier, happier, and more successful than the day before. This relentless hustle turns everyday life into a stage where any perceived crack in the armour invites severe public backlash. We see this play out when public figures find their curated realities crashing into intense legal and public scrutiny, such as when Buhle Samuels spoke out against alleged Porsche fraud scandal accusations, calling them entirely false. When your livelihood depends on an untarnished reputation, a bad day or a wild rumour isn't just a personal mood, it’s a direct threat to your brand.

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Buhle Samuels poured cold water on the reports that she used fraudulent documents to buy her Porsche. Image: buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Driven by the dopamine of digital applause

At the heart of this struggle is the psychological trap of the notification feed. Algorithms are fickle masters, and the digital applause of likes, comments, and shares provides a fleeting hit of dopamine. When engagement dips, it feels like a personal rejection.

"You begin to mistake public metrics for self-worth. If a post performs badly, you feel like you are performing badly as a human being."

This dependency shifts the motivation from genuine self-expression (validation) to a desperate bid for attention (vanity). Increasingly, we are seeing a dramatic pushback against the spiritual weight of this materialism. A prime example is how fashion influencer Kefilwe Mabote burned a luxury Dior bag to claim a soul tie break, sparking massive debate across Mzansi about what we are truly worshipping online. The tragedy is that digital applause is empty; you can have millions cheering for your online persona while feeling entirely isolated and spiritually drained in your real life.

The toll of the 24/7 digital fishbowl

Unlike traditional celebrities who can retreat behind a PR wall, influencers are expected to be accessible 24/7. They face a barrage of scrutiny, from hyper-critical comments about their bodies to toxic Twitter (X) trends. In South Africa, where cancel culture moves at lightning speed, one misstep can destroy a career overnight.

This constant state of high alert triggers chronic anxiety and burnout. Many creators suffer in silence, fearing that if they speak out about their mental health struggles, brands will view them as "unstable" or "difficult," leading to lost campaigns and cancelled contracts.

Reclaiming the real self

It is time for a culture shift within Mzansi’s digital space. Audiences need to remember that influencers are human beings, not products. More importantly, creators must decouple their self-worth from their screen time. Setting strict boundaries, taking digital detoxes, and finding validation offline are crucial steps toward healing.

True wellness isn't something that can be captured in a 15-second clip. Until we value the person behind the profile, the cost of stardom will remain far too high.

Privie Kandi is the Head of Entertainment at Briefly News, where she leads entertainment coverage and writes about South African celebrities, television, music, and pop culture. With extensive experience interviewing industry leaders and reporting on major entertainment stories, she is passionate about delivering insightful, engaging journalism that connects audiences with the people shaping the industry.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Briefly News' policies.

Tebogo Ramokgadi splurges R95K on new teeth

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Diamonds & Dolls reality TV star Tebogo Ramokgadi (39) has joined the growing list of celebrities who have jetted out of South Africa to enhance their appearance.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Tebogo Ramokgadi revealed that he had spent almost R100,000 on his new set of teeth. The Diamonds & Dolls star also shared why he opted to follow in the footsteps of stars such as Mr JazziQ and several others and get a new smile.

Source: Briefly News