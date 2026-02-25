Diamonds & Dolls star Tebogo Ramokgadi spent nearly R100,000 on a new smile in Dubai

The Diamonds & Dolls reality TV star and producer shared why he decided to get a new smile

In an interview, Tebogo Ramokgadi shared his plans for more cosmetic procedures

Diamonds & Dolls reality TV star Tebogo Ramokgadi (39) has joined the growing list of celebrities who have jetted out of South Africa to enhance their appearance.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Tebogo Ramokgadi revealed that he had spent almost R100,000 on his new set of teeth. The Diamonds & Dolls star also shared why he opted to follow in the footsteps of stars such as Mr JazziQ and several others and get a new smile.

Unlike Mihlali Ndamase or Cindy Mahlangu, who went to Turkey for their picture-perfect smiles, Tebogo Ramokgadi said he spent R95,000 on his teeth at 16th Teeth Dental in Dubai.

Tebogo Ramokgadi drops R95K on new smile

Explaining why he decided to get a new smile, Tebogo said he did it because being constantly in the public eye comes with pressure to look like a million bucks.

"I had a perfect smile, but doing TV taught you that you always have to look your A-game, the best. So, I was bored with my natural look," said Tebogo.

Tebogo explained that it was a business decision influenced by the current direction he is taking as a reality TV star and producer.

"I wanted to look more international because my goal is to now venture into the international market. This was after the Diamond & Dolls documentary was on the BBC. I'm also shooting something exciting in Dubai, so I have to look the part,” Tebogo added.

Tebogo Ranokgadi shared that his next procedures will concentrate on his lips and nose. He said his dream is to be the black version of the Ken doll. Like TV presenter Jub Jub, Tebogo said that he is considering getting his stomach done, although he has a personal trainer on his payroll.

"Next, it will be my lips and my nose. I wanted to look like the black version of Ken. All my friends have done cosmetic surgery. I'm the last one to try out things. I was never into that but now as I get bored daily, I want to look different completely," he said.

The reality TV star's next plan is to look like a Ken doll by 2027, and he has already started the process. Tebogo said he is already on glutathione and tomato pills. Tebogo also spoke about self-love and what it means to him.

'Diamonds & Dolls' star shared why he paid R95k for a new smile. Image: tebogoramokgadi

Source: Instagram

