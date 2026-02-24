Tumi the Barber hopes to finally reunite with his lover, Buhle B, after he was evicted from Big Brother Mzansi

The contestant said that despite his time with Liema Pantsi, his heart belongs to Buhle

Reactions to the spicy love triangle flooded the timelines as online users discussed each person's role in the messy arrangement

Tumi the Barber is the latest 'BBMzansi' contestant to leave the house. Image: blackmluja/ Twitter, makhanya.buhle/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The Big Brother Mzansi house recently lost two more housemates after Tumi the Barber and Ramona were given the boot.

On eviction night, Sunday, 22 February 2026, tensions were high as the contestants stood in wait to hear who would be going home.

Tumi was second to have his name called out, meaning he would be going home and cheering for the remaining housemates from the sidelines. However, he expressed that despite the shock of his eviction, he was excited to reunite with Buhle B.

Chatting to host Smash Afrika, Tumi said the eviction came as a complete surprise, but "it is what it is."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When asked whether he was excited to finally see his "bae" again, the 28-year-old barber and dancer nervously remarked, "Hell yeah!"

Tumi the Barber said he was excited to finally see his lover, Buhle B, again. Images: tumi_the_barber, makhanya.buhle

Source: Instagram

The pair were involved in a passionate, weeks-long romance that was heightened by the tensions between Buhle and several other female housemates whom she believed were after her man, including her rival, returning contestant Liema Pantsi.

Having confronted Liema before over her apparent interest in Tumi, Buhle was forced to face her reality and the possibility that her man would move on after she was evicted on 8 February. And he wasted no time, either.

Viewers couldn't help but notice the pair becoming closer in the weeks leading up to Tumi's eviction, with many convinced that another "ship" was on the horizon. However, all that came to an end when Tumi was asked to leave the Bazozwa house.

Despite not having Buhle's phone number, as he jokingly admitted, Tumi revealed that he was looking forward to winning her back.

Watch Tumi the Barber's exit videos below.

Tumi the Barber explains attraction to Liema, Buhle and Dene

Speaking on the "player" reputation he built in the house, Tumi the Barber touched on the three connections he made and why only one worked out.

When asked about his time with Liema Pantsi, Tumi said it was all a game to get ahead, revealing that he never truly connected with her.

"It was just a game. I was trying to get into her head because that's what she does with a lot of people. It was nothing."

Tumi revealed that he is someone who is intentional and knows the kind of woman he wants, and Liema was not that woman.

"I'm more into brains, personality, not just looks, and Liema is just looks."

Speaking on Buhle, Tumi described their connection as "real" and revealed he made arrangements to get in touch with her now that he is officially out of the house.

"That's my girl, bro. It wasn't just for show for the people. To me, it was real."

Reflecting on his time with former housemate Dene Jones, the barber claimed they had a genuine connection; however, it was not meant to be, as he had already started a relationship with Buhle B.

Watch Tumi the Barber's video below.

Liema Pantsi claps back at Anele Mdoda

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Liema Pantsi's heated exchange with Anele Mdoda.

This comes after the broadcaster made derogatory remarks about Liema, whose team soon addressed in a strong statement.

Source: Briefly News