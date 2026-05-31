Twenty-year-old Sabnam Pir from Thohoyandou was named the 2026 Best Overall Student at the University of Venda, walking away with numerous awards

The moment she placed her medals around her parents' necks at the ceremony had the entire faculty on their feet

South Africans online were moved to tears, with many saying the video reminded them exactly why education matters

A University of Venda student winning numerous awards. Images: @univenofficial

Source: TikTok

The University of Venda's TikTok page posted a video on 27 May 2026 from their autumn graduation ceremonies where Sabnam Pir's name was called at the graduation. The presenter paused repeatedly to announce award after award.

Each time it seemed like the list was done, another award she won came through the microphone. The announcer warned the audience early on, saying:

"Ladies and gentlemen, it will take a while. Be patient."

There was a string of awards, including the Forever Resort Award, the SANLAM Award, the Old Mutual Award, the Fundi Award, the Convocation EXCO Award, the Faculty Medallion and finally the Senate Medallion for the best overall student in the entire university.

When Sabnam held her head in her hands, emotional, the cheering grew louder with each announcement. But the moment that melted hearts placed her medals around her parents' necks.

A story built on sacrifice and faith

Sabnam grew up in Thohoyandou in a modest household. She was the youngest of four children, all of whom graduated from the University of Venda.

Her siblings set the standard high, and rather than feel intimidated, she used their success as fuel. She completed her degree at just 20 years old, celebrating her 21st birthday the day before her graduation ceremony.

She started tutoring fellow students from her first year and continued volunteering to help others even beyond her assigned modules. Financial pressure was a real challenge throughout her studies, but support from the ISFAP bursary programme helped carry her through.

Adding to the family's joy, her sister Shaima also graduated at the same ceremony with a BCom Honours in Accounting.

Of the 3,340 students who graduated from Univen between 19 and 22 May 2026, with 65% of them being women, Sabnam stood above them all.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves Sabnam's graduation moment

People shared their love and praise for the young woman on the University's TikTok clip:

@maybemissross wrote:

"When she put the medals over her parents 😭😭♥️"

@mathapelo said:

"She's smarter than the whole university? 😭🔥❤️"

@www_mzansifun wrote:

"Univen is better than Wits; they just lack good infrastructure."

@cooljazzcaptain added:

"She most probably opted not to go to UCT, Stellies or Pretoria. She chose Venda! Well done, young lady!"

@wilma_spogter wrote:

"My child, I don't know you, but I'm crying proud tears all the way in Cape Town. May your future be bright, always! ❤️"

@mohlala_kholofelo joked:

"She was single her whole period of studying. That's how she did it 🤗"

A student graduating from the University of Venda. Images: @univenofficial

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News