“We Are Not Done”: University of Venda Student Sweeping Numerous Awards Has SA Proud
- Twenty-year-old Sabnam Pir from Thohoyandou was named the 2026 Best Overall Student at the University of Venda, walking away with numerous awards
- The moment she placed her medals around her parents' necks at the ceremony had the entire faculty on their feet
- South Africans online were moved to tears, with many saying the video reminded them exactly why education matters
The University of Venda's TikTok page posted a video on 27 May 2026 from their autumn graduation ceremonies where Sabnam Pir's name was called at the graduation. The presenter paused repeatedly to announce award after award.
Each time it seemed like the list was done, another award she won came through the microphone. The announcer warned the audience early on, saying:
"Ladies and gentlemen, it will take a while. Be patient."
There was a string of awards, including the Forever Resort Award, the SANLAM Award, the Old Mutual Award, the Fundi Award, the Convocation EXCO Award, the Faculty Medallion and finally the Senate Medallion for the best overall student in the entire university.
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When Sabnam held her head in her hands, emotional, the cheering grew louder with each announcement. But the moment that melted hearts placed her medals around her parents' necks.
A story built on sacrifice and faith
Sabnam grew up in Thohoyandou in a modest household. She was the youngest of four children, all of whom graduated from the University of Venda.
Her siblings set the standard high, and rather than feel intimidated, she used their success as fuel. She completed her degree at just 20 years old, celebrating her 21st birthday the day before her graduation ceremony.
She started tutoring fellow students from her first year and continued volunteering to help others even beyond her assigned modules. Financial pressure was a real challenge throughout her studies, but support from the ISFAP bursary programme helped carry her through.
Adding to the family's joy, her sister Shaima also graduated at the same ceremony with a BCom Honours in Accounting.
Of the 3,340 students who graduated from Univen between 19 and 22 May 2026, with 65% of them being women, Sabnam stood above them all.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
SA loves Sabnam's graduation moment
People shared their love and praise for the young woman on the University's TikTok clip:
@maybemissross wrote:
"When she put the medals over her parents 😭😭♥️"
@mathapelo said:
"She's smarter than the whole university? 😭🔥❤️"
@www_mzansifun wrote:
"Univen is better than Wits; they just lack good infrastructure."
@cooljazzcaptain added:
"She most probably opted not to go to UCT, Stellies or Pretoria. She chose Venda! Well done, young lady!"
@wilma_spogter wrote:
"My child, I don't know you, but I'm crying proud tears all the way in Cape Town. May your future be bright, always! ❤️"
@mohlala_kholofelo joked:
"She was single her whole period of studying. That's how she did it 🤗"
More on SA graduation moments
- Briefly News recently reported on a graduate whose boss showed up to her ceremony after her father couldn't make it.
- A South African family honoured their grandmother at a graduation celebration in a way that had Mzansi reaching for tissues.
- A University of Pretoria law student had the crowd reacting in disbelief as her name kept being called for award after award.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za