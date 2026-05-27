A TikToker named Yvette went viral after her boss showed up to her University of Albany graduation in New York when her family could not make it. The heartwarming TikTok video racked up over 3.3 million likes in just four days. Yvette’s boss and her entire family made the trip after learning their employee would walk alone.

Pictures of Yvette in her graduation regalia. Images: Yvette

Source: TikTok

Yvette had been set to graduate without a single familiar face in the crowd. Her sister had finals that same evening, and her father chose not to attend the ceremony. She made it clear she was not blaming either of them for missing the milestone.

A boss who showed up

What changed everything was a conversation at work about missing the graduation shift. Her boss heard she was going to be alone and decided to do something about it. She arrived with her family in tow, turning what could have been a lonely evening into a memory worth keeping.

Yvette took to TikTok on 22 May 2026 to give her boss her flowers publicly. She made it clear her goal was never to call out her family but to celebrate the woman who stepped in.

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for the boss. Many said her actions explained exactly why she had built a successful business. Yvette ended her post by encouraging followers to support her boss’s business directly.

See the TikTok post below:

More about graduates

Source: Briefly News