“Sums Up Why She’s Successful”: Boss Surprises Uni Graduate After Her Father Skips the Ceremony
A TikToker named Yvette went viral after her boss showed up to her University of Albany graduation in New York when her family could not make it. The heartwarming TikTok video racked up over 3.3 million likes in just four days. Yvette’s boss and her entire family made the trip after learning their employee would walk alone.
Yvette had been set to graduate without a single familiar face in the crowd. Her sister had finals that same evening, and her father chose not to attend the ceremony. She made it clear she was not blaming either of them for missing the milestone.
A boss who showed up
What changed everything was a conversation at work about missing the graduation shift. Her boss heard she was going to be alone and decided to do something about it. She arrived with her family in tow, turning what could have been a lonely evening into a memory worth keeping.
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Yvette took to TikTok on 22 May 2026 to give her boss her flowers publicly. She made it clear her goal was never to call out her family but to celebrate the woman who stepped in.
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Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for the boss. Many said her actions explained exactly why she had built a successful business. Yvette ended her post by encouraging followers to support her boss’s business directly.
See the TikTok post below:
More about graduates
- Nokuthula Dlamini from Pietermaritzburg has landed a natural hair partnership after her graduation story captured attention online.
- A UKZN graduate with the highest average secured a place at Oxford and left South Africans inspired.
- A UniZulu graduate stepped off the stage at her University of Zululand graduation and was met by her family in full traditional Zulu attire.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za