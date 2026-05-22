A young Zulu man from KwaZulu-Natal became the talk of South Africa after a street interview clip went viral on Twitter on 20 May 2026. The video, posted by user Bongekile Mthembu, showed him unable to speak his native language. It racked up close to 880,000 views.

Screenshots of the street interview that went viral on X. Images: Bongekile Mthembu

Source: Twitter

The clip captured a moment many South Africans found painfully familiar. Asked to speak isiZulu on camera, the young man hesitated before admitting he could not. When he tried anyway, the words did not come naturally. He told the interviewer that the language felt strange to speak, even though he understood it well. His English, however, was fluent and polished.

Mthembu’s caption said it all: being a Zulu man who cannot speak Zulu in KZN should count as a survival challenge.

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans flooded the comments with their thoughts. Most people agreed that the blame sits squarely with his parents. Many users felt that raising children without their home language is a disservice to their cultural identity. Others shared similar experiences, saying the struggle is more common than people admit.

The debate touched on something bigger than one man’s language gap. It raised real questions about how many Black South African families are quietly losing their mother tongue across generations.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News