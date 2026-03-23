A group performance grabbed attention with strong energy and coordination, creating a moment that feels both entertaining and powerful

The combination of music, movement, and style brought something familiar yet refreshing, making it stand out even more

South African viewers connected with the pride behind it, appreciating how culture continues to show up in modern spaces

Some performances don’t need a big stage to stand out. All it takes is energy, confidence, and a sense of identity, and this moment had all three. It showed how proud Zulu people are of their culture and tradition.

The picture on the left showed the Zulu gent sitting on a car. Image: @skeleton874

Source: TikTok

A group of Zulu men had social media buzzing after showcasing their dance moves in a now-viral clip. TikTok user @skeleton874 posted the video on 11 January 2026 in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The group performed a lively maskandi routine that immediately caught people’s attention. It wasn’t just the dancing; it was the full presentation.

Dressed in matching traditional outfits associated with amabhinca, the group brought strong cultural energy to the performance. Their moves were sharp, coordinated, and full of confidence. The music playing in the background is titled Ngyakthanda Namuhla Naksasa by Umzukulu. It all came together in a way that felt authentic and exciting.

Proud cultural dance captures national attention

Maskandi music and dance have always been a big part of Zulu culture. Seeing it performed with so much pride reminded many people of its importance. It’s more than just entertainment, it’s identity. The performance showed how traditions continue to live on, especially among younger generations who are keeping the culture alive in modern spaces.

Mzansi loved every bit of it, people praised user @skeleton874 and his team for representing culture so well, while others said the energy was unmatched. Some even said it made them feel proud of their roots. It quickly became one of those videos people replayed just to enjoy the rhythm and spirit again.

KZN Bhinca danced to Maskandi music on the left. Image: @skeleton874

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Thato said:

“Aii Mara matsulu.”

S wrote:

“Hlekani mapedi. 😭😭😭 Translation: Pedi people, laugh.”

Yanda said:

“ngumZulu but okunye kuyangbora nasi. “Translation: I’m Zulu, but such things bore me. 🤞🥺”

Talent Khathini wrote:

“Ngathi inobu darling nje lento yenu. Translation: This thing of yours has a bit of darling in it.”

baddie_lee05 asked:

“Is this tough in KZN?”

Miss_Goddess said:

“Eish Mara matsulu Keng mara. Translation: What’s wrong with them?”

Yonela_esan wrote:

“Hips don’t lie, Sana.”

King_S.Madimetsa said:

“Tlao bone mazulu mmata. 😂😂😂😂 Traslation: Come see Zulu people.”

Omotola wrote:

“But they are cool guys. 😍😍 Nna kaba rata. Translatio: I love them. 🤣🤣❤️”

queenlebo79 said:

“It’s giving after 9, I just can’t prove it. 😭🤣”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Maskandi

Maskandi artist Mthandeni SK recently opened up about the key to his success that continues to set him apart from his peers.

Maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose is flying the South African flag high and taking on the international stage by storm.

KZN Maskandi singer Ntencane recently went viral on social media for his unhinged album titles, which were highly sexual.

Source: Briefly News