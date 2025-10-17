Maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose is flying the South African flag high and taking on the international stage

The musician has been nominated for the 2025 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, bagging two nominations

This comes after news broke about Khuzani's upcoming wedding ceremony, which is expected to close off an incredible year for him

Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose received international award nominations. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

It's indeed Khuzani Mpungose's year of celebrations and congratulations as he marks another triumph in his career.

The Maskandi superstar is set to fly the South African flag high after being nominated for two awards at the upcoming Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

Taking place in Los Angeles on 1 November 2025, the HAPAwards celebrate talent from Africa and the diaspora in music, film, fashion and community work, bringing together global stars and creatives.

This year, the awards aim to honour American and African community leaders, international political figures, dignitaries, celebrities and stars who are pioneers in motion pictures, arts, music and comedy.

Khuzani is famous as one of the most successful Maskandi pioneers in the country. Nominated in the Best Independent Artist (African) and Best Male Artist (African), he said being recognised at the HAPAwards was an honour.

"Being recognised on an international stage such as the HAPAwards is a blessing. This belongs to every supporter who believes in maskandi."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Umjolo Lowo hitmaker said the nomination proved that African sounds have a place on the international stage.

Khuzani Mpungose said being recognised at the HAPAwards was an honour. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

The awards aim to celebrate African talents who've made a positive impact on the country and abroad.

In 2023, Kabza De Small, Young Stunna and DJ Black Coffee received awards for Best African DJ, Best Amapiano Music Artist and Best International DJ, respectively.

This year, Khuzani was passed the baton to represent the country among other African giants, and hopefully bring home the awards.

Khuzani announces upcoming his marriage

Much like his career, Khuzani's personal life is also flourishing as he announces some big plans.

Briefly News reported on the star's upcoming wedding ceremony, which is set to take place in December 2025.

Khuzani confirmed the news with Sunday World, revealing that he is marrying his long-term girlfriend, whom he has been dating for 10 years.

Sources revealed that the special day will be a vibrant blend of traditional Zulu ceremonies and Maskandi flair, featuring a star-studded guest list, including chiefs and fellow musicians.

Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose received international recognition. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Khuzani went on to share his plans for his family, revealing that he intends to marry more than one woman, thus establishing a polygamous family.

"I am getting married to my first wife, and I plan to marry more than one wife."

