Gayton McKenzie has taken action regarding the Teboho Mokoena yellow card incident that rocked Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualifiers

His move clashes with the position of SAFA, which have said no further action will be taken regarding the case

Football fans reacted strongly to McKenzie's latest move, with some fearing it could invite a ban from FIFA

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, on Friday, 17 October 2025, wrote two letters, one to the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the other to FIFA, demanding a detailed report on the yellow card issue involving Teboho Mokoena.

The incident occurred in March during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers when Bafana Bafana fielded Mokoena, who was ineligible.

FIFA has already ruled that South Africa was in the wrong, deducting three points and issuing a fine. The current sticking point, however, is accountability for the administrative blunder that nearly cost South Africa World Cup qualification.

Mokoena spoke openly about the emotional toll of the past six months, revealing that he had not been able to discuss the matter publicly.

McKenzie wants accountability on the issue

While the SAFA President has stated that the case is closed, McKenzie insists there must be accountability, and action will follow. His letters to SAFA and FIFA on Friday reflect this position.

South Africans react strongly to his actions

The move has sparked a division among South African football fans. Reactions on social media show the spectrum of opinions:

@gndzongana:

"Very good, it's time for Jordaan to go."

@ZukzFranco:

"He must stay away from interfering with FIFA affairs. Instead, he must prepare for the Madlanga Commission because he knows too much about the criminal underworld."

@luyolomkentane:

"Good for accountability and consequence management!"

@SakiSoul:

"This minister is risking the possibility of political interference charges by FIFA. He must deal with SAFA."

@lweiiiii:

"McKenzie’s letters to SAFA and FIFA are bold, but FIFA hates government meddling; it could spell trouble for SA football."

@nyambenis:

"FIFA picks and chooses; that is why Russia is not playing, but God’s special children are playing. SAFA must account. Eeeeeeh"

@LincolnLumbe:

"Be careful what you wish for AKA."

@Amani0443:

"Why didn't he do it before? It's late now."

@ThaaBLaa:

"Politician and FIFA don’t mix. He could get Bafana Bafana suspended from the World Cup. He needs to sit down."

@NamedInstigator:

"People complaining about this are basically saying it's fine for Jordaan to continue doing as he pleases at SAFA without consequence. How SAFA is managed directly affects the ministry and the country’s image. I may not be a fan of Gayton, but something had to be said."

@noahchitawa:

"FIFA does not entertain government intervention in the running of football affairs. They will not take that letter seriously, and the minister must proceed carefully, as any perceived interference could lead not only to a points deduction but to a full ban."

McKenzie’s push for accountability has ignited a national debate on the role of government in football administration, with opinions being sharply divided between calls for transparency and concerns over political interference.

