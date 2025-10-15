FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a message to South Africa, congratulating Bafana Bafana on their return to the FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana delivered a commanding performance against Rwanda, winning 3-0 and demonstrating flair

This qualification marks South Africa’s first World Cup appearance since 2002 and their fourth overall, following their debut in 1998 and hosting the tournament in 2010

South Africa’s national team has officially secured a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, earning high praise from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Bafana Bafana’s qualification marks a long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage, their first since hosting the tournament in 2010.

“You Are Back”: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Hails Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup Qualification

Heading into their final qualifier against Rwanda, South Africa’s fate was partially dependent on the outcomes of other matches. A commanding 3-0 victory for Hugo Broos’ side, combined with Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin, confirmed Bafana Bafana’s spot in the 2026 tournament.

Goals from Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa capped off a historic night in Mbombela, ending years of heartbreak and disappointment for South African fans.

Bafana Bafana deliver complete performance

From the opening whistle, South Africa played with precision and determination, delivering a complete performance in their final FIFA World Cup Group C qualifier.

Even without injured striker Lyle Foster and suspended defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the team displayed the flair, discipline, and teamwork that once defined South African football.

This qualification will be Bafana Bafana’s fourth World Cup appearance, following their debut in 1998 and their last qualification in 2002, in addition to hosting the event in 2010.

Online celebrations erupted with pride, humour, and joy, as fans, including sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, joined in marking the team’s achievement. Even Deputy Minister of Defence, General Bantu Holomisa, praised the squad for restoring national pride.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, standing alongside the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. Image: Megan Briggs

FIFA President sends message to South Africa

FIFA President Gianni Infantino extended his congratulations, acknowledging South Africa’s return to the international spotlight.

“Congratulations to South Africa on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. You are coming back to the global stage for the fourth time after your last appearance on home soil in 2010,” Infantino said.

He added,

“South Africa will play in at least three of the 104 matches in North America next year as part of the greatest celebration of our sport. It will be another example of how football unites the world.”

Bafana Bafana’s qualification not only reflects their growth on the pitch under Hugo Broos but also reignites hope and excitement among South African football fans, signalling the start of a new era of national pride and international competition.

Broos after the game against Rwanda spoke about plans to retire from coaching after the World Cup.

