Springbok prop Thomas du Toit has thanked Bath Rugby supporters as he prepares for a new chapter after three memorable seasons

The powerful front-rower leaves behind an impressive legacy after helping Bath challenge for major honours in England

Fans and teammates have flooded social media with tributes as the South African international prepares to return home

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Thomas du Toit has thanked Bath Rugby supporters in an emotional farewell as the Springbok prop prepares to leave the English club and return to South Africa. Image: Bob Bradford/Camera Sport

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby star Thomas du Toit has penned an emotional farewell message to Bath Rugby supporters as his time at the English club draws to a close at the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old Springbok prop thanked teammates, coaches, supporters and his family in a heartfelt message shared by Bath Rugby on 4 June 2026. His departure comes after three successful years with the Premiership club, where he established himself as one of the team's most influential players.

Thomas du Toit thanks Bath Rugby family

In his farewell message, Du Toit reflected on what he described as the finest period of his club career.

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"Standing on the pitch with this group of players has genuinely been the best three years of my rugby career," he said.

"From the gruelling training sessions to the hard-fought victories, every single moment has shaped me into a better player and person."

The Springbok forward also paid tribute to his wife, Elaine du Toit, and family for supporting him throughout his rugby journey.

"A massive, heartfelt thank you goes to my wife, Elaine du Toit, and my family, whose unwavering support and endless sacrifices allowed me to give my all to this sport," he added.

Bath Rugby responded with its own tribute, describing Du Toit as "a truly unforgettable man" and praising both his on-field contributions and his character away from rugby.

Springbok star leaves lasting Bath Rugby legacy

Du Toit's farewell comes during an outstanding season. On 6 June 2026, he scored a hat-trick in Bath's dramatic 24-22 Premiership victory over Leicester, helping secure a home semi-final.

Speaking afterwards, Du Toit told TNT Sports that Bath were ready for the challenge ahead.

"We are just so grateful to play at home. Exeter have shown what type of team they are, and we are up for a real challenge," he said.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan praised the South African's impact.

"Thomas is an incredible player. From a tighthead perspective what he does in the scrum, the lineouts, mauls and his try-scoring ability, he is an incredible player," Van Graan said.

Fans call Thomas du Toit a Bath legend

Supporters filled social media with tributes following the announcement. Several fans described him as a "legend", while others praised his humility and professionalism.

One supporter wrote that it was "impossible to overstate the impact" Du Toit had made at the club, while another called him "one of the best to ever pull on the shirt for Bath".

The prop will return to South Africa after the season, rejoining the Sharks, the club where he began his professional career.

Thomas du Toit's emotional farewell to Bath Rugby has struck a chord with supporters after three memorable seasons in England. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Return to South Africa awaits

Du Toit has earned 32 Springbok caps since making his Test debut against Wales in 2018. He was also part of South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning squad in 2019.

His return to Durban will bring the curtain down on a memorable chapter in England, but judging by the reaction from Bath supporters, his contribution to the club will not soon be forgotten.

As Bath continue their pursuit of another Premiership title, Du Toit still has an opportunity to end his stay with more silverware before heading home.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus explains key Tony Brown decision

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus revealed why South Africa moved early to secure clarity on Tony Brown's future after New Zealand Rugby confirmed the attack coach would return home in 2028.

Erasmus said the Springboks wanted to avoid the disruption of contract negotiations during a Rugby World Cup year, describing it as a lesson learned from previous campaigns.

Source: Briefly News