Former Springbok flanker Schalk Burger predicted South Africa will use the same high-ball game plan that crushed the All Blacks 43-10 in Wellington last year

Burger warned that the All Blacks have not yet faced a serious aerial challenge from any opponent during July 2026

The former flanker also flagged defensive concerns for the Boks, noting they could face up to 180 tackles if the All Blacks maintain their current high-possession style

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Former Springbok flanker Schalk Burger believes South Africa will arrive at next month's Test series against the All Blacks with an identical tactical blueprint to the one that produced a resounding 43-10 victory in Wellington last September.

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Burger pointed to the absence of a credible aerial threat as the key vulnerability the Springboks can exploit. France and Ireland both met the All Blacks in July without committing to a sustained kicking battle, leaving their backfield largely untested.

Springboks set to target the air again

Burger drew a direct line between that tactical gap and what happened in Wellington, where fly-half Mannie Libbok repeatedly put the All Blacks under pressure with the high ball, ultimately proving decisive in the lopsided scoreline.

He believes the All Blacks have not yet faced a team capable of truly testing them in the aerial battle, warning that the Springboks will target that area of the game.

Burger said New Zealand had not been seriously challenged by opponents using a strong kicking strategy, pointing to the Wellington Test last year where the Boks gained a major advantage through their dominance under the high ball.

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He added that the All Blacks have since adapted their approach following changes to some laws, with their retreating winger now taking on more responsibility as the primary catcher. Players such as new flyhalf Ruben Love, Will Jordan and Josh Moorby have shared the kick-return duties during the July series.

Defensive workload a concern for the Boks

Despite his confidence in South Africa's attacking intentions, Burger raised questions about whether the Springbok defence has been sufficiently tested ahead of the series. Their July opponents - England, Scotland and Wales - were the bottom three finishers in the Six Nations, and the Boks still conceded 21, 28 and 31 points in three of those four outings.

The All Blacks are currently playing a high-possession game built on long phase sequences, which presents a different kind of physical demand.

Springbok star opens up on injury

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has called on professional sport to do more to address athletes' mental health, speaking candidly about his own experience navigating a difficult period of injury over the past two seasons.

Source: Briefly News