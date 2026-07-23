Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has spoken openly about the mental health challenges athletes face during prolonged injury spells

Am, who has battled a recurring knee injury since 2023, is currently rebuilding his fitness while playing club rugby in Japan

The Bok midfielder also addressed the situation of teammate Kwagga Smith, who is recovering from a serious ACL knee injury

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has called on professional sport to do more to address athletes' mental health, speaking candidly about his own experience navigating a difficult period of injury over the past two seasons.

The 31-year-old told IOL Sport that, despite growing awareness of the issue, many sportspeople were still struggling and more needed to be done to improve support structures.

Am has endured several injury setbacks since the 2023 Rugby Championship, with a recurring knee problem initially denying him a place in South Africa's Rugby World Cup squad before he was later called up as an injury replacement.

Am rebuilding in Japan

Now playing for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Dynaboars in Japan, Am is focused on regaining match fitness and building consistency after two frustrating seasons disrupted by injuries.

He praised the Springbok environment for providing players with a strong support network during rehabilitation, explaining that having trusted people to speak to made a significant difference. However, he stressed that mental health remained a work in progress across professional sport and society more broadly.

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Rather than looking too far ahead to an international recall, Am said his immediate priority was staying fit, putting together a consistent run of games and rebuilding the physical condition that injuries had repeatedly interrupted.

While a return to the Springbok fold remains an ambition, Am said his main focus is on rebuilding his body and finding consistency after several frustrating seasons on the sidelines.

"I've been struggling a bit with injuries over the past couple of seasons. For me, it's just about getting that continuity back, getting my fitness up, and staying in good shape. It's an ongoing process. I'm just making sure that I'm staying fit and ready to go."

Kwagga Smith also facing long road back

Am is not alone among Springbok stalwarts dealing with major physical setbacks. Loose forward Kwagga Smith, who plays his club rugby for the Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan, sustained a serious ACL knee injury that has ruled him out during a key period of preparation for upcoming test matches. Am expressed support for Smith's recovery.

The Springboks are currently preparing for their upcoming test series, with South Africa's squad depth posing a significant challenge for returning players hoping to force their way back into contention.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend; he is in awe of

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu disclosed the South African legend he looks up to.

Mngomezulu spoke highly of the Test centurion and said he brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players.

Source: Briefly News