Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu announced himself on the rugby stage with a standout performance against Argentina on 27 September 2025

The young fly-half recently revealed which seasoned Springbok inspires him most, praising the veteran’s skill, experience, and influence on the team

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Sacha chose South Africa and has quickly progressed from his Western Province debut to becoming a Springbok international

Springboks fans have a new star to celebrate. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was unleashed on the rugby world on 27 September 2025 at Hollywood Kings Park Stadium in Durban, delivering a performance that announced him as one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.

The 23-year-old fly-half impressed with his skill and composure and recently revealed the Springbok legend he looks up to.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has disclosed the Springbok legend he looks up to.

In a squad full of world-class veterans, from most-capped Eben Etzebeth to first black Test captain and two-time World Cup winner Siya Kolisi, World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit, and reigning SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Cheslin Kolbe, Sacha’s choice came as a surprise. He cited veteran fullback Willie Le Roux as his biggest inspiration.

According to The South African, Sacha praised Le Roux’s remarkable 101 Springbok caps, noting that being only the eighth centurion in South Africa’s history reflects his consistency and the respect he commands from coaches and teammates.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said Le Roux brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players. He explained that until you play alongside him, you don’t fully appreciate his abilities. According to Sacha, Le Roux’s communication, knowledge, and rugby IQ are exceptional.

He added that Le Roux eases the pressure on the game drivers through his guidance on back-three positioning and expressed regret that more fans do not get to witness his skill firsthand, calling him truly one of the best.

Early career and rise to the Springboks

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his professional career with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut in 2021 against the Free State Cheetahs. His contract with the Stormers has been extended until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Nick Feinberg, Sacha chose to represent South Africa. He was included in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, called up for the alignment camp in March 2024, and made his test debut in June 2024 against Wales, scoring one penalty and two conversions as a substitute.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu played a brilliant match against the Los Pumas.

South Africa face Argentina at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday, 4 October 2025, looking to replicate last weekend’s emphatic 67-30 victory

The Springboks currently lead the Rugby Championship standings by a single point over New Zealand, knowing that a win against Los Pumas will secure back-to-back titles for the first time in history.

