Eben Etzebeth has addressed speculation about his future, emphasising his ongoing drive and competitive spirit

The Springboks are preparing for an important upcoming match, with key players set to return to the squad

The team’s combination of young talent and seasoned veterans is expected to drive performance, with players pushing each other to improve

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Springboks veteran Eben Etzebeth has opened up on the prospect of ending his decorated rugby career.

The 33-year-old, who will earn his 137th Test cap on Saturday, 27 September 2025, against Argentina in Durban, made his international debut in 2012.

Eben Etzebeth made his international debut in 2012. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Etzebeth told Rapport that he was determined to wear the No.4 jersey in the green and gold as many times as possible.

Eben Etzebeth said that his competitive spirit was still strong and that he was not giving up his place, adding that he wanted to remain in the team for as long as possible.

He explained that he was not focused on playing until a specific year, but was instead concentrating on pushing himself while staying fit and avoiding injury, noting that recovery becomes harder with age.

Springboks icons Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi get ready for action in the Rugby Championship match against the New Zealand All Blacks. Photo by Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

He added that “the curtain falls for everyone” and reflected on how it had come early for [prop] Steven Kitshoff due to injury, which could have happened at any age.

Etzebeth said that each year younger players are bigger, faster, and better, mentioning Salmaan Moerat and Ruan Nortje as examples of world-class talent who push him to improve, and that this competition was exactly how it should be.

Springboks fly-half Mannie Libbok was named in the squad to play against Argentina. Image:@mannielibbok

Source: Original

Springboks squad confirmed for Argentina clash

The Springboks' game against Argentina this weekend will be the penultimate Castle Lager Rugby Championship fixture of the season and also their final home Test of the year.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus announced the squad on Tuesday, 23 September, retaining most players from the historic 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington.

Siya Kolisi will captain the side as he plays in his 97th Test match, with veterans Etzebeth and Damian Willemse also included.

Springboks' experience key against Los Pumas

Erasmus said the team had risen to the challenge against the All Blacks and that this lineup would be the best to counter Argentina’s strengths.

He explained that including experienced players like Etzebeth and Damian de Allende ensures consistency and leadership on the field. Both veterans are reportedly excited to return to action.

A smiling coach Rassie Erasmus makes a grand entry into the field during the South Africa Springboks' captains' run at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus also highlighted the versatility on the bench, with Jan-Hendrik able to cover both prop and hooker positions. This gives Boan (Venter) another opportunity to play alongside Morne, adding depth and tactical flexibility for the team.

The coach emphasised the importance of the match for both teams. He pointed out that Argentina had beaten New Zealand and Australia in the first four rounds of the competition, as well as the British & Irish Lions earlier in the season, and would be treated with the respect they deserve.

Aphelele Fassi gets ruled out of the season

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi suffered a severe leg injury during South Africa’s bruising clash with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Forced off the field on a medical cart, Fassi’s condition immediately raised concerns over a long spell on the sidelines.

This week, the 26-year-old confirmed on social media that he had undergone surgery following his return to South Africa.

Source: Briefly News