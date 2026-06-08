Rassie Erasmus shared a powerful video tribute that captures the emotional bond between the Springboks and their supporters across South Africa

The post features moving fan moments and iconic Rugby World Cup celebrations that highlight the team’s impact beyond the field

The Springboks coach confirmed squad selections for upcoming Test matches while reflecting on what drives the team’s purpose

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has once again struck an emotional chord with supporters by sharing a heartfelt video on Sunday, 7 June 2026, on Instagram, celebrating the bond between the team and the South African public.

The clip, originally posted by rugby fan Skiwi and reshared by Erasmus on Instagram, features a powerful montage of Springboks action moments, fan celebrations during the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup triumphs, and touching scenes of unity across the country. One of the standout moments includes Erasmus embracing young supporter and content creator Nkosi Mnikazi, who lives with cerebral palsy.

Set to Skiwi’s AI-generated track Green and Gold, the video captures the emotional connection between the team and its supporters. Erasmus confirmed in his caption that the squad selections for the upcoming Test matches had been finalised, before adding a simple but powerful line: “This is what we play for.”

Rassie Erasmus touches Springboks fans.

The emotional post quickly sparked a reaction from fans, many of whom praised the Springboks for continuing to represent more than just sport.

fayevwyk:

''Gosh I love my country so much 😍.''

@amandahoosenbunk:

''Oom, it’s 6:36 am, Sunday morning, and I am in full-on tears 😭 Te vroeg man!!! We love you Uncle Rassie.''

tamarawilmot:

''Tears falling again. Thank you to the creatives for putting this together and sharing. How/ where can we get the song?''

@mpve8:

''STRONGER TOGETHER!!! #forevergreenforevergold.''

@iza.9388:

''🔥This song is on fire! South Africa 🇿🇦 we believe in You!''

@yoza.mba:

''Nothing has changed. In Johan Erasmus we trust. Win, lose and draw we will still trust.''

@mayoza76:

''This brought me to tears! ❤️🥹 Green & Gold Forever! 🇿🇦 💚💛🔥.''

The message of unity, pride and resilience has become a recurring theme under Erasmus’s leadership, with the team often seen as a symbol of national togetherness.

Watch the video below.

The Springboks’ success on the global stage, particularly their back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, has strengthened that identity and deepened the emotional connection between players and supporters.

Rassie Erasmus honoured for Springboks leadership

Beyond the viral video, Erasmus’s influence continues to be recognised at the highest level in South Africa. He previously received the Order of Ikhamanga in gold from President Cyril Ramaphosa for his contribution to sport and nation-building through rugby.

He was also honoured by the FW De Klerk Foundation with a Goodwill Award, recognising his role in promoting unity, respect and discipline through the Springboks’ success. In addition, North-West University awarded him an honorary doctorate in Coaching Science, highlighting his impact as both a strategist and a leader.

Through his leadership, Erasmus has helped shape a Springboks team that continues to resonate far beyond the field, carrying a message of pride, identity and shared purpose.

Source: Briefly News