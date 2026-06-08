Former All Blacks stars have shared mixed reactions after New Zealand Rugby confirmed Tony Brown's future plans

The timing of the announcement has sparked debate despite widespread support for Brown's appointment

Brown insists his full focus remains on helping the Springboks through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup

All Blacks legends have reacted to the timing of Springboks assistant coach Tony Brown's appointment to New Zealand Rugby. Image: Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

Former All Blacks players have weighed in on the timing of Springboks assistant coach Tony Brown's appointment to New Zealand Rugby, with some praising the move while questioning why it was announced so early.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed on 7 June 2026 that Brown will join the All Blacks coaching set-up in 2028 after completing his current contract with South Africa following the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The announcement means Brown will remain part of Rassie Erasmus' coaching team for the next two seasons before returning home to New Zealand.

Speaking on Sky Sport's Breakdown programme, former All Blacks wing Jeff Wilson welcomed the appointment and described Brown as one of the game's leading coaches.

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"Look, it's awesome news. I think it's great for the fact that New Zealand rugby got the man," Wilson said.

"There’s no doubt that they wanted Tony to be involved, but he'd committed himself to the Springboks and South African Rugby."

Wilson added:

"I would be absolutely surprised if there’s any coach out there that doesn’t want him. There’s too much history there."

Questions raised over announcement timing

Rugby Pass reports that while supporting Brown's appointment, former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald admitted he was puzzled by the decision to announce the move so far in advance.

"For me, it's just fascinating," Donald said on Breakdown.

"One hundred percent I agree with the appointment, absolutely brilliant, let's lock him in, but I just don't know how you couldn't have said right, you three people in New Zealand know, and we will just announce it after that."

Brown's appointment is unusual because New Zealand Rugby has not yet confirmed who will coach the All Blacks beyond the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Current coach Dave Rennie and his staff are contracted until the end of that tournament.

Tony Brown remains committed to Springboks

Former All Blacks hooker James Parsons defended the process and praised New Zealand Rugby High Performance Director Don Tricker for helping secure Brown's services.

"It is funny, but there's one person in this press release that I certainly have a lot of time for, and a lot of trust in terms of the process that would have been run, and that's Don Tricker," Parsons said.

Brown, who joined the Springboks coaching team in 2024, stressed that his attention remains firmly on South Africa's plans.

"Right now, I am fully committed to the Springboks," Brown said.

"What we are building and trying to achieve as a team over the next two years is my only focus."

Erasmus also backed Brown's decision, saying the coach had always been open about his desire to eventually return home and be closer to his family.

The announcement provides clarity for both unions ahead of a crucial World Cup cycle and ensures Brown's future is settled as he continues to help the Springboks prepare for the defence of their world title in 2027.

Tony Brown's future beyond the 2027 Rugby World Cup is now confirmed, but some former All Blacks believe New Zealand Rugby announced the move too early. Image: Adrian Dennis, David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus explains Tony Brown decision

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus said the Springboks wanted to avoid repeating past contract negotiations during a Rugby World Cup year when dealing with Tony Brown's future.

The Bok coach said early clarity allows South Africa to focus fully on preparations for the next two seasons, while Brown stressed that he remains completely committed to the Springboks.

Source: Briefly News