Rassie Erasmus has opened up about a lesson the Springboks learned while dealing with Tony Brown's future

The highly regarded attack coach has made an important career decision while remaining part of the Bok set-up

South Africa believes the timing of the announcement could prove valuable in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup

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Rassie Erasmus says the Springboks wanted to avoid repeating a past mistake by settling Tony Brown's future. Image: Adrian Dennis, David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has revealed the mistake South Africa wanted to avoid after attack coach Tony Brown's move to New Zealand Rugby was officially confirmed. Brown, who joined the Springboks in 2024, will remain with the world champions until the conclusion of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia before taking up a role with New Zealand Rugby in 2028.

The announcement provides certainty for both parties and allows the Springboks to continue preparations without questions hanging over Brown's future.

Speaking on 7 June 2026, Erasmus explained that the Springboks wanted to avoid negotiating coaching contracts during a World Cup year. According to Rugby365, Erasmus praised Brown's contribution to the team and his honesty throughout the process.

Erasmus said:

"Tony has made a remarkable difference, both on and off the field, and he has always been upfront with us about wanting to be closer to his family and about the All Blacks holding a special place in his heart, and we are genuinely delighted for him."

He added that the Springboks had learned from previous experiences, saying:

"We've made the mistake in the past of negotiating contracts in a RWC year, and this clarity will allow us all to go full steam ahead with our preparations for this and next season."

Tony Brown makes commitment to Springboks clear

Despite securing his long-term future in New Zealand, Brown stressed that his focus remains entirely on South Africa. The former All Blacks flyhalf said:

"My contract with New Zealand Rugby only begins in 2028, so there is still a long road ahead before that comes into play."

Brown added that he remained fully committed to the Springboks and said his sole focus was on what the team was building and trying to achieve over the next two years.

The attack coach has been widely credited with helping develop the Springboks' attacking approach since joining Erasmus' management team.

Tony Brown’s All Blacks move prompts key response from Rassie Erasmus. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby secures highly rated coach

New Zealand Rugby confirmed Brown's appointment on 7 June 2026. Chief executive Steve Lancaster described Brown as one of the most respected coaches in the game.

Lancaster said:

"Tony is a world-class coach who is highly regarded and consistently sought after by head coaches and teams around the world."

He added:

"This decision is simple, it's about ensuring the best coaches return to New Zealand."

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer also thanked Brown for his contribution, commitment and loyalty since arriving in South Africa.

While Brown's departure remains more than a year away, the announcement removes uncertainty ahead of a crucial period for the Springboks. With his future settled and his commitment unchanged until 2027, Erasmus and his coaching team can focus entirely on preparing for another World Cup challenge.

Rassie Erasmus names 21 uncapped players in Springboks squad

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus cast an eye on the future of South African rugby by naming a 51-man Springboks training squad featuring 21 uncapped players ahead of the 2026 international season.

The squad includes several exciting young prospects as well as the returns of World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lukhanyo Am, giving supporters an early glimpse of the players who could shape the Springboks' plans leading up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News