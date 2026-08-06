St Stithians Rower Cameron Waldeck-Cooks and Rugby Player Ethan Coetzee Found Dead
- Police confirmed the bodies of St Stithians College students Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, 17, and Ethan Coetzee, 19, were found at a Mpumalanga lodge
- Authorities launched an inquest into the deaths and said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause
- St Stithians College paid tribute to both learners, remembering them for their warmth, resilience and contributions to school sport
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Police have opened an inquest following the discovery of two St Stithians College students at a lodge in Sabie, Mpumalanga, on Monday, 3 August 2026.
The deceased were identified as Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, 17, a Grade 11 learner, and Ethan Coetzee, 19, who completed his matric at the Johannesburg private school in 2025.
Police launch inquest into Sabie Lodge deaths
According to Maroela Media, police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the matter:
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"The police are conducting an inquest into the deaths of a man (19) and a woman (17) who were found dead at a lodge in Sabie on Monday. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of their death."
Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No official statement has indicated foul play, suicide, accident, or illness as a contributing factor.
St Stithians pays tribute to Cameron and Ethan
On Wednesday 5 August, St Stithians College published separate tributes to both learners on its Facebook page.
Cameron was described as a talented rower and netball player whose character left a lasting impression on those around her.
"Cameron will be remembered for her kindness, warmth and determination. She approached life with resilience, quiet strength and a genuine care for those around her. Today, our community mourns the loss of a cherished student, daughter, sister and dear friend who was loved by all and will be remembered with great affection," the school wrote.
Ethan, a member of the school's first team rugby, was remembered for his ability to uplift those around him. The tribute noted that he "possessed a natural warmth and charisma that drew people to him, forging strong friendships," and that he had "the ability to instil confidence in others, offering encouragement when it was needed most and making those around him feel seen, valued, and supported."
The post-mortem examination is expected to shed light on the cause of death as the inquest continues.
Student dies after collapsing during rugby match
Briefly News previously reported that Paul Klaasen, an 18-year-old first-year student at Akademia's Paarl campus, collapsed during an informal touch rugby game on Monday evening
Staff, fellow students and emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to save the BEd student
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.