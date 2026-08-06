Police confirmed the bodies of St Stithians College students Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, 17, and Ethan Coetzee, 19, were found at a Mpumalanga lodge

Authorities launched an inquest into the deaths and said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause

St Stithians College paid tribute to both learners, remembering them for their warmth, resilience and contributions to school sport

Police have opened an inquest following the discovery of two St Stithians College students at a lodge in Sabie, Mpumalanga, on Monday, 3 August 2026.

Ethan Coetzee was part of the St Stithians College first team rugby. Image: St Stithians College

Source: Facebook

The deceased were identified as Cameron Waldeck-Cooks, 17, a Grade 11 learner, and Ethan Coetzee, 19, who completed his matric at the Johannesburg private school in 2025.

Police launch inquest into Sabie Lodge deaths

According to Maroela Media, police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the matter:

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"The police are conducting an inquest into the deaths of a man (19) and a woman (17) who were found dead at a lodge in Sabie on Monday. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of their death."

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No official statement has indicated foul play, suicide, accident, or illness as a contributing factor.

St Stithians pays tribute to Cameron and Ethan

On Wednesday 5 August, St Stithians College published separate tributes to both learners on its Facebook page.

Cameron was described as a talented rower and netball player whose character left a lasting impression on those around her.

"Cameron will be remembered for her kindness, warmth and determination. She approached life with resilience, quiet strength and a genuine care for those around her. Today, our community mourns the loss of a cherished student, daughter, sister and dear friend who was loved by all and will be remembered with great affection," the school wrote.

Cameron Waldeck-Cooks played netball and rowing at St Stithians College. Image; St Stithians College

Source: Facebook

Ethan, a member of the school's first team rugby, was remembered for his ability to uplift those around him. The tribute noted that he "possessed a natural warmth and charisma that drew people to him, forging strong friendships," and that he had "the ability to instil confidence in others, offering encouragement when it was needed most and making those around him feel seen, valued, and supported."

The post-mortem examination is expected to shed light on the cause of death as the inquest continues.

Student dies after collapsing during rugby match

Briefly News previously reported that Paul Klaasen, an 18-year-old first-year student at Akademia's Paarl campus, collapsed during an informal touch rugby game on Monday evening

Staff, fellow students and emergency services responded to the scene but were unable to save the BEd student

Source: Briefly News