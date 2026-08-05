Makhadzi Cooks for 2K Boyfriend Blissbouy Owfive in Viral Kitchen Video
- Makhadzi shared a warm home-video clip in a kitchen with rumoured new boyfriend Blissbouy Owfive on 4 August
- The Xitsonga musician Blissbouy Owfive was treated to a hearty meal by the Ghanama hitmaker
- Mzansi had mixed reactions to the viral clip, with some fans cheering the pair on and others raising eyebrows
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Makhadzi appears to be very much in love, and she is not shy about showing it. A cosy kitchen video of the celebrated South African singer plating up a hearty home-cooked meal for her rumoured new man has set social media alight, with fans unable to stop talking about the pair.
The clip, filmed in a modern kitchen on 4 August, has a warm, home-video feel to it. Makhadzi is seen stirring and plating what looks like a generous, lovingly prepared meal before her man steps into frame. The two share a laughter-filled, affectionate moment that had the internet buzzing within hours of the footage surfacing on X. What caught many people's attention was her kneeling before Blissbouy to serve him food.
Shudufhadzo Musida flaunts her curves in beach video; fans gush: "She's built like an Egyptian vase"
When did Makhadzi and her man date?
The man in the video is a Phugwani-born Xitsonga musician who goes by the stage name Blissbouy Owfive. He is reportedly a 2K, a term used colloquially in South Africa to describe someone born in the 2000s.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Makhadzi has not officially confirmed the relationship, but the playful intimacy captured in the video has done plenty of talking on her behalf. They secretly started dating and have recorded news music together. Blissbouy went viral when he spoiled Makhadzi.
Mzansi reacts to the viral clip:
The footage sparked a flood of responses ranging from pure adoration to outright shade. Here is what people had to say:
@LeratoLegoale said:
"For a sec I thought it was chips and stew... Lemme sleep."
@Setlha7 was shocked:
"Wow, the negative comments...can't people just be happy for her? 🤔"
@GodzilaTR was disrespectful:
"I'd be mad dating an ugly chick that likes creating content."
@TebogoN61063 asked:
"Why so much food?"
@Nkokoma said:
"Blissbouy is the name. Welele...we will be there soon."
@Melanin_0204 gushed:
"Love is in the air 😍"
Makhadzi on getting cancelled
In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi shared a message after one of her scheduled performances in Zimbabwe was cancelled.
The cancellation comes amid growing cross-border tensions following South Africa's anti-illegal immigration protests.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za