Makhadzi shared a warm home-video clip in a kitchen with rumoured new boyfriend Blissbouy Owfive on 4 August

The Xitsonga musician Blissbouy Owfive was treated to a hearty meal by the Ghanama hitmaker

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the viral clip, with some fans cheering the pair on and others raising eyebrows

Makhadzi prepared dinner for her boyfriend, Blissbouy Owfive. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi appears to be very much in love, and she is not shy about showing it. A cosy kitchen video of the celebrated South African singer plating up a hearty home-cooked meal for her rumoured new man has set social media alight, with fans unable to stop talking about the pair.

The clip, filmed in a modern kitchen on 4 August, has a warm, home-video feel to it. Makhadzi is seen stirring and plating what looks like a generous, lovingly prepared meal before her man steps into frame. The two share a laughter-filled, affectionate moment that had the internet buzzing within hours of the footage surfacing on X. What caught many people's attention was her kneeling before Blissbouy to serve him food.

When did Makhadzi and her man date?

The man in the video is a Phugwani-born Xitsonga musician who goes by the stage name Blissbouy Owfive. He is reportedly a 2K, a term used colloquially in South Africa to describe someone born in the 2000s.

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Makhadzi has not officially confirmed the relationship, but the playful intimacy captured in the video has done plenty of talking on her behalf. They secretly started dating and have recorded news music together. Blissbouy went viral when he spoiled Makhadzi.

Mzansi reacts to the viral clip:

The footage sparked a flood of responses ranging from pure adoration to outright shade. Here is what people had to say:

@LeratoLegoale said:

"For a sec I thought it was chips and stew... Lemme sleep."

@Setlha7 was shocked:

"Wow, the negative comments...can't people just be happy for her? 🤔"

@GodzilaTR was disrespectful:

"I'd be mad dating an ugly chick that likes creating content."

@TebogoN61063 asked:

"Why so much food?"

@Nkokoma said:

"Blissbouy is the name. Welele...we will be there soon."

@Melanin_0204 gushed:

"Love is in the air 😍"

Makhadzi and Blissbouy Owfivegotcosy in the kitchen. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi on getting cancelled

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi shared a message after one of her scheduled performances in Zimbabwe was cancelled.

The cancellation comes amid growing cross-border tensions following South Africa's anti-illegal immigration protests.

Source: Briefly News