Jackie Phamotse has launched The Big Five Cartel , a new novel she says is inspired by years of research into powerful networks

The bestselling author says the fictional story explores corruption, exploitation and the systems that protect influential figures

The Big Five Cartel is Jackie Phamotse's first novel in more than two years and continues her popular Bare book series

Jackie Phamotse says new novel exposes Mzansi's powerful cartels. Image: Jackie Phamoste

Source: Instagram

Award-winning author and human rights activist Jackie Phamotse has returned with a new novel that is already generating buzz. The bestselling writer recently released The Big Five Cartel, describing it as her boldest work yet. Jackie says the fictional story draws from years of research and explores corruption, power and exploitation in South Africa, while encouraging readers to question the systems operating behind the scenes.

Jackie Phamotse explains inspiration behind new book

According to Daily Sun, The Big Five Cartel was released nationwide in August as the latest addition to Jackie's successful Bare series. The author said the novel is rooted in years of investigation into alleged networks of power and corruption that she believes continue to operate unchecked.

Although the story and its characters are fictional, Jackie said the book reflects broader issues affecting South Africa. She explained that the novel examines how influential groups allegedly maintain control while remaining beyond accountability.

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Author says years of research shaped the story

Speaking about the project, Jackie said writing the novel required extensive research and first-hand accounts from people familiar with the alleged operations of powerful cartels.

She described The Big Five Cartel as her most hard-hitting work to date, adding that she wanted to highlight systems that protect the powerful while leaving vulnerable people without justice. Jackie also claimed the project came at a personal cost but felt remaining silent would have been worse.

Fans welcome Jackie's return

Readers are eager to see whether Jackie's latest work will ignite another national discussion. Image: Jackie phamoste

Source: Instagram

The book marks Jackie's return to fiction after more than two years. She first gained widespread attention through her Bare series, which explored South Africa's controversial blesser culture and sparked widespread public debate.

According to Daily Sun, the latest book is expected to continue those conversations by tackling sensitive themes around corruption and power. With The Big Five Cartel now available across the country, readers are eager to see whether Jackie's latest work will ignite another national discussion.

Jackie Phamotse questions Unisa's workplace culture

Recently Briefly News reported that Jackie Phamotse sparked debate after sharing claims that Unisa staff deaths, burnout and heavy workloads reflected a worsening crisis at the university, calling for accountability and action.

The institution responded by rejecting the allegations, saying there was no evidence linking the reported staff deaths to workplace conditions, describing the claims as misleading while extending condolences to the affected families and reaffirming its employee wellness support.

Source: Briefly News