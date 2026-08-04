Myspace owners Tim and Chris Vanderhook announced plans to relaunch the platform as an alternative to today's algorithm-driven social media apps

The revamped Myspace will bring back fan-favourite features including Top 8 friends, customisable profiles, profile songs and a chronological feed

The relaunch was revealed in a 2026 documentary that premiered at Hot Docs in Toronto, though no release date has been confirmed

A person using Myspace on their PC. Images: NICHOLAS KAMM / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Myspace, the social network that defined a generation of internet users in the mid-2000s, is being lined up for a full comeback. Tim and Chris Vanderhook, the brothers whose company Viant Technology owns the platform, revealed their relaunch plans in a documentary simply titled Myspace, which premiered at Hot Docs in Toronto in 2026.

The film also features original co-founder Chris DeWolfe, who has been vocal about his belief that people are hungry for a platform built around genuine connection rather than endless scrolling.

"I do think the algorithms have a lot to do with the addictive nature of social media," DeWolfe told People magazine.

What the new Myspace will look like

According to a report by Fox News, the revamped platform is being rebuilt around the features that once made it beloved. Top 8 friends, fully customisable profiles, profile songs, and a chronological feed that shows what your friends are posting in the order they posted it, with no algorithm deciding what gets your attention.

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Launched in 2003, Myspace was the dominant global social network from 2005 to 2008 before Facebook overtook it in traffic and active users. By 2010, user numbers had collapsed. The Vanderhooks acknowledged in the documentary that a previous attempt to modernise the site fell apart due to leadership instability and staff burnout. Despite that, they say they are committed to getting it right, however long it takes. A release date has not been set. Original co-founder Tom Anderson, who sold the company in 2005, is not expected to be part of the revival.

The internet cannot stop reminiscing and asking questions on the Facebook post:

@Joseph Rice said:

"Question... Do we get our old accounts back? 🤣"

@Sylvie Nguyen wrote:

"I remember back when getting kicked off of somebody's top 8 was like they committed a hate crime."

@Amy Michelle added:

"That top 8 gonna have couples really fighting, lol!"

@Yader Moreno joked:

"MySpace might be coming back. 15-year-old me struggled to pick my top 8. 40-year-old me can't think of 8 people I like, lol 🤣"

A group of young women looking at a phone screen and laughing. Images: 10'000 Hours/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News