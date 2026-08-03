The global alcohol industry has lost around R15 Billion in stock-market value over four years as younger consumers change their drinking habits

Gen Z is drinking less frequently and turning to mocktails, non-alcoholic beer and sober lifestyles over traditional drinking culture

Major alcohol companies are now scrambling to invest in alcohol-free products and wellness alternatives to win back younger

Alcohol industry loses £625 billion as Gen Z drinks les. Image: Lulliar Bondar

Source: Getty Images

The world's biggest alcohol companies have watched their combined stock-market value shrink by roughly R15 Billion since 2021, and the driving force behind that collapse is a generation that simply does not drink the way its parents did.

Gen Z is reshaping the drinks industry in ways that have caught major brands off guard. Young adults today are drinking less often, having fewer drinks per night, and showing a much stronger appetite for fitness, mental health and sober social experiences than any generation before them. Going out no longer means getting drunk.

Why Gen Z is choosing sobriety

The shift goes beyond individual preference. Many young people point to financial pressure, health awareness and changing social norms as reasons they are reaching for a mocktail or a non-alcoholic beer instead of a pint. For a growing number, alcohol simply does not fit the life they want to live.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

It is worth noting that the R15 Billion figure does not reflect a direct loss in sales revenue. Rather, it captures the dramatic fall in the combined market value of major beer, wine and spirits companies from their peak four years ago. Inflation, weaker consumer spending and shrinking demand in key global markets have all played a role. But the cultural shift is impossible to separate from the numbers.

The global alcohol industry has lost around £625 billion in value over four years as changing habits, particularly among Gen Z, reshape the way younger generations consume alcohol. Image: Ryan L Jane

Source: Getty Images

How the industry is responding

Faced with a generation that is rewriting the rules, alcohol companies are investing heavily in low- and no-alcohol products, wellness-focused drinks and alternative social experiences designed to appeal to younger consumers. Brands that built decades of profit on predictable drinking habits are now rethinking their entire approach.

Gen Z has not walked away from alcohol entirely. What has changed is the meaning attached to it. According to Alcohol Help, alcohol is no longer seen as a default part of socialising, and that quiet shift in attitude has already erased an extraordinary amount of value from one of the world's most established industries.

Check out the TikTok post below:

What young people are saying online

The topic sparked a lively debate online, with thousands of young people sharing their own reasons for drinking less or not at all:

JackieChan:

"Who says I don't drink?"

Jacob:

"Alcohol is bad for you"

Vyko:

"Yeah cuz half of Gen Z is underage. 😭✌"

Person said:

"I'm Muslim bro I will never drink."

Ahmed:

"Alcohol is Haram."

Billion Uthman added:

"The Gen Zs are converting to Islam."

Mateo wrote:

"This is fake; everyone I know is an alcoholic bruh."

3 Other Briefly News stories about the youth

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls is moving away from its single boarding school model at the end of 2027.

@whitneysrose_ woke up at 4 am to fry magwinya and sell them door to door on his first day working as a street vendor.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis confirmed Bayern Munich has extended an invitation to 17-year-old Emile Witbooi.

Source: Briefly News