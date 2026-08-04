A$AP Rocky privately reached out to graphic designer Allan Peters about a potential logo collaboration

Peters posted a screenshot of Rocky's Instagram message to his social media before any deal was agreed

Rocky jumped into the comments with a sharp response after spotting the leaked private exchange

A$AP Rocky has pulled out of a potential logo collaboration with designer Allan Peters. Image: Aurore Marechal

Source: Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is no longer interested in working with graphic designer Allan Peters after Peters shared a private Instagram message from the rapper publicly before any deal had been agreed.

The exchange, which surfaced on 3 August 2026, began when Rocky quietly slid into Peters' inbox to enquire about logo design services and the cost of revisions. Peters, who has more than one million followers, chose to screenshot the message and post it to his social media rather than responding privately and letting the conversation develop behind closed doors.

Rocky's sharp response

Rocky spotted the post and wasted no time responding in the comments. He replied:

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"This is just distasteful. Well, I guess we won't be working; best of luck, buddy."

he wrote, making his position clear in a single breath. The comment spread quickly across platforms, pulling in designers, fans and business-minded creatives who all had something to say. Alan Peters subsequently deleted the post from his page. He has not publicly addressed the incident and has since continued posting his usual design content without comment.

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Reactions pour in

The split reaction online was sharp. Many felt Peters had crossed a clear professional boundary by sharing a private business enquiry before the work was anywhere close to beginning. Others were more sympathetic, reading the post as the behaviour of someone caught off guard by an unexpected message from a major artist.

Below are some of the responses from social media:

JRitimon said:

"This is the kind of mistake you can't heal from."

NoirKnowsSports wrote:

"Really stupid of Allan, wait till the job is finished and make sure in the contract it states you get credits. Otherwise, enjoy your payment."

King_tersoo shared:

"Cos he can't trust you with confidential information anymore"

Mynne000 added:

"It was unprofessional for the guy, but I think this was done out of excitement instead of clout. He wanted others to see how big he has hit it and how remarkable his brand is. But he should have waited until the gig becomes a done deal. Sad."

TDevontaT highlighted:

"Asap is correct. Mfs need to learn how to do business. Too fan'd out and missed an opportunity"

BigYowie00 pointed out:

"Posted a private rate inquiry for likes and lost the bag. Peak clown behaviour."

BrianZisook wrote:

"I don't blame him. There is no need to share everything on the timeline. Good lesson learned."

TheDarkVagician said:

"It's so crazy how addicted to attention grown men are."

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Source: Briefly News