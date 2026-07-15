South Africans spotted a striking resemblance between Rihanna's former teacher and Skeem Saam 's John Maputla after their video together went viral online

It captured Rihanna warmly hugging her former educator, who showed her the ultimate act of kindness as a young girl

The jokes were flying, with fans humorously asking whether Riri studied in South Africa, while others, including the Skeem Saam social media manager, joined in

Rihanna's former teacher was likened to John Maputla. Images: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images, sypho_1234

Source: UGC

A heartwarming story about Rihanna and her former teacher took an unexpected turn when South Africans noticed something they simply could not ignore: the educator bears an uncanny resemblance to Skeem Saam actor Africa Tsoai, who plays the beloved and dramatic John Maputla.

A collage circulating on social media placed Rihanna's photos side by side with press images of Tsoai, sending both laughter and genuine confusion rippling through South African social media. The post also featured a video of Rihanna reuniting with her former teacher, the two sharing a warm embrace, with his resemblance to the fictional Turfloop businessman and educator somehow even more striking from behind his sunglasses.

The teacher behind Rihanna's success

The backstory is genuinely touching. The educator reportedly showed kindness to a young Rihanna by buying her a pair of shoes when her parents couldn't afford them, a small but meaningful act that clearly left a lasting impression.

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Rihanna later repaid that generosity in a big way, reportedly purchasing a house for her former teacher as a gesture of gratitude.

It is the kind of story that should have had Mzansi reaching for tissues. Instead, it had them reaching for their keyboards.

See Rihanna's posts below.

Mzansi sees John Maputla

The resemblance proved too powerful to overlook, and South Africans were utterly distracted from the emotional reunion at the centre of it all. In a move that cemented the joke, the official Skeem Saam Instagram page entered the chat with a comment that read, "Ruri (Really) John?" sending fans into a further frenzy.

Media personality Eva Modika played along, joking:

"John will blame Leeto for this!"

missklass_m said:

"I'm glad I found my people in here who saw what I saw! John Maputla."

meloninnn_ posted:

"I knew I wasn't the only one seeing John Maputla."

duh.its_caroline asked:

"Did Riri study at Turf University?"

Social media users were in stitches over John Maputla's resemblance to Rihanna's former teacher. Image: Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Ma_Pat_M/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Jackie Phamotse roasts Rihanna

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jackie Phamotse roasting Rihanna's singing.

The controversial author commented on Rihanna's performance, and the singer's American supporters came in guns blazing.

Source: Briefly News