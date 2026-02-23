Mzansi's most-watched soapie, Skeem Saam , has reacted to a video of Umbrella singer Rihanna with a John Maputla lookalike

A video of a man who looks like the fictional character on the soapie went viral on social media over the weekend

Skeem Saam fans commented on the video and responded to the soapie's reaction to the clip

'Skeem Saam' a clip of a fake John Maputla with Rihanna. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

SABC1's most-watched soapie, Skeem Saam, recently commented on a video of Rihanna with an unknown man who looks like John Maputla (played by Africa Tsoai) on the show.

Tsoai previously trended on social media when his character, John Maputla, cheated on his wife, Meikie Maputla (played by Harriet Manamela).

Social media user @Mosesabichele2 shared a video on his X account on Saturday, 21 February 2026, of the singer with a man who looks like Skeem Saam's John Maputla.

He captioned the post: "Rihanna was getting emotional after reuniting with her old teacher, 'John Maputla' all the way from South Africa ... I just know he's proud of her."

The educational soapie replied to the video on its X account with laughing emojis and said, "Nooo waaays."

Skeem Saam fans react to video

@Mah_Radebe replied:

"Oh, Meikie will definitely have a Man Down volume 2."

@Lumko_RSA said:

"Meikie is gonna blow a gasket if she sees John hugging a woman."

@ReffMooreIV wrote:

"The reason I am so dark ke o bareng ke Leeto," (The reason I am dark is because of Leeto).

@Francischukey responded:

"Such a beautiful moment! You can tell her teacher is overflowing with pride. Rihanna’s journey and success are a testament to that bond."

@Thabi_kaNkosi replied:

"Rihhana must be careful, we know John."

@ennybitty wrote:

"You never outgrow the people who shaped you."

@MzethiMatiwane said:

"Ha ha ha... I hope he knows this also, Skeem Saam."

@DimaMaponya wrote:

"He probably told Riri that the reason he’s darker now is because of Leeto."

@mandisamazibuk6 reacted:

"Yes, ways. And they met bc he had gone to bail Leeto there because of his business with Rachel. So see? It's him."

@TJMUNGONI responded:

"He marked her attendance… now the world marks her presence."

@MpiloKhumalo_ replied:

"Hai suka maan."

@TheyNowKnow said:

"Did she really go to Turf High?"

@leanodube responded:

"This is how rumours start."

@Bhelekazi_13 reacted:

"I can't believe we have South Africans who missed this joke, hayibo, are you true citizens nje nina? Riri went to Turf High."

@konkriet said:

"He should get her a role on Skeem Saam."

@papillonblueu commented:

"Her teacher visited the SA, or... I don't understand. Rihanna went to the SA. Overall, it's very amazing."

'Skeem Saam' fans comment on a viral video of a John Maputla lookalike with Rihanna. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Rihanna's 38th birthday sparks pregnancy rumours again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna celebrated her 38th birthday in 2026, but some people were more focused on her belly again.

The pop icon stepped away from the music game to be a businesswoman and mother, and many are eager to see if she'll continue growing her family.

Rihanna, mother of three children with ASAP Rocky, attended her birthday party, and some footage made people suspect the couple was expecting.

Source: Briefly News