Rihanna celebrated her 38th , birthday in 2026 but some people were more focused on her belly again

, The pop icon stepped away from the music game to be a businesswoman and mother, and many are eager to see if she'll continue growing her family

Rihanna, mother of three children with ASAP Rocky, attended her birthday party, and some footage made people suspect the couple was expecting

Rihanna is all about business in having babies since stepping away from music. The Fenty Beauty boss opened up about her new body after children, but it has not prevented speculation about a fourth pregnancy.

Rihanna's 38th birthday revived pregnancy rumours again. Image: Prince Williams / Kevin Mazur

The Barbados singer was spotted celebrating her birthday, and she was not alone. Rihanna sparked a buzz with her body-revealing outfit for her birthday.

In a video on x by @sk_gnzz Rihanna was having a blast in celebration of her birthday on 20 February 2024. She was wearing a black dress that showed off her presumable postpartum pouch that an Xuse mistook for a pregnant belly. The pregnancy would be Rihanna's fourth child after she gave birth to her daughter in September 2025, which online users shut down as a possibility. Watch the video below:

Rihanna fan slam 4th pregnancy rumour

Many were stunned that Rihanna could be expecting a child so soon after her third. Fans reasoned Rihanna could not be pregnant as women typically start showing between three and four months of pregnancy. This would mean Rihanna conceived a child a mere month or two after giving birth, which many felt was highly unlikely. In addition, the singer told people she had a belly pouch after her third baby, according to Billboard.

Rihanna was a pregnancy fashion icon when she started having children. Image: Bauer-Griffin

Read people's comments below:

@Soul_is_ME commented:

"Lol, she did just pop out a baby barely 6 months ago, so yeah she doesn’t have a little flat stomach no more."

@ya_chisme wrote:

"Didn't she have a baby a few months ago. It would be impossible for her to be showing now. Come on now."

@jerseysLaly wondered:

"Hold on, is she pregnant? Again.. or is that just a lil baby phat from birthing three children in three years and just one a couple months ago."

@navybih said:

"If Rihanna were pregnant, y’all wouldn’t have seen these videos of her inside the restaurant, so stop body shaming her and mind your busines."

@HeyStephHeyyyy wondered:

"Why do y’all care is Rihanna pregnant again or not? That lady having herrr way."

@cre0leprincess added:

"I’m tired of yall claiming Rihanna is pregnant when she’s clearly has a pouch and want to cover it , the body shaming HAS to stop ."

Rihanna raves about ASAP Rocky

Briefly News previously reported that love is in the air for this popular international couple. The multi-award-winning Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna recently showered her baby daddy, A$ap Rocky, with love after he reached a major career milestone.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, the Needed Me hitmaker, who gave birth to her daughter in 2025, excitedly announced how proud she was of her partner.

Shortly after the star shared sweet words about her baby daddy on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

