A woman with a herbal business in Limpopo, Ga Mokekolwana, sat down on a radio station in discussing her success

The elderly woman has been on the herbal scene for more than five decades

Online users were amazed by the white lady who was also fluently speaking a local language

A TikTok video went viral as people got to see one of the leading people in the herbal business. The older woman talked about the secret to her success in Limpopo.

The lady shared insightful business tips as she recalled how her venture established itself. People thought that the woman was impressive for the immense work she has done.

A post on TikTok of Thobela FM's guest became a viral hit on 20 February 2026. They interviewed an elderly white lady who has been running a herbal business in Limpopo for the last 60 years. She said her business, Ga Mokekolwana, is deeply in tune the people and she knows exactly what they want. Her herbs are sourced from the wild as well as from wholesalers, but she always makes sure that the venture caters to the people's needs. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa floored by owner of Limpopo herb business

Many people thought that the older lady was impressive for having so much information and being able to speak Sepedi. People raved about her popular herb business in Limpopo. Read people's comments below

Terry Nkosi shared fond memroies of the herb store:

"Wow, this is a real legend 👏. Mokgekolwana helped us for many years. When bomma would say, 'o fete ga mokgekolwana and ask for sehlare sa mala or sa eng eng. wow..beautiful memories.' God blessed her with long life indeed."

mipfi was vukari was stunned by the video:

"I was listening to this interview while driving my taxi at 12h00,my passengers could not believe, when I told them, the lady speaking is a white person 🌺"

Letters To God added:

"I have a feeling ga a tsebe sekgowa."

TPCA hub: The Mom That Shoots wrote:

"My mom in law used to buy stuff for my babies from her. Now I understand what she meant when she said she bought them from Mokekolwana."

Nthateng added:

"I’m only today years old to know the real Mokekolwana. I had no idea she is white."

HAMTHAROW said:

"Guys this is what a rainbow nation could have been. true blend of african and western cultures without losing ourselves in each others ways. 😢"

