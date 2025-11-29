A Chinese man visiting South Africa posted a TikTok video of a waiter who left him impressed during his trip

The TikTokker shared a video of a Wimpy waiter in Mzansi who showed his prowess as a multilingual man

South Africans were stunned by a video of the waiter who went the extra mile for the tourist visiting the country

A Chinese man in South Africa was stunned by the service he received at a Wimpy in an airport. The visitor shared a vlog of his experience at the popular Mzansi restaurant.

A Wimpy waiter in South Africa spoke fluent Chinese in a TikTok video. Image: @autoshuo

Source: TikTok

The video of the Wimpy waiter who surprised the Chinese man amassed thousands of likes. People commented on the video with their reactions to the Wimpy waiter.

In a TikTok video, @autoshuo showed people his visit to Wimpy, where he was pleasantly surprised to find a waiter speaking Chinese in South Africa. The waiter welcomed him and led him to his seat in Chinese. The man made his order in his home language. The tourist also experienced a power cut while at Wimpy. He later explained that the waiter guessed correctly that he was Chinese.

A Chinese man landed in South Africa and was amazed after finding a Chinese speaker. Image: Tanathip Rattanatum

Source: UGC

South Africa applauds Wimpy waiter

Many felt the waiter's language skills were impressive. Online users applauded the Wimpy server, with some admitting they could not master the language even after living in China. Watch the video of the man below:

Queen Layo💜💜💜🎶 imagined a different career for the waiter:

"Why is he not teaching English in China or offering Chinese classes to South Africans, especially business people? Can his destiny locate him?"

Mmatheko Zanele Mash shared that she met the Chinese-speaking Wimpy waiter before:

"He once served us, such an intelligent man 🥰"

Bubbles was in awe of the waiter:

"This man deserves a job in the highest-paid jobs ❤️"

Revenge_Corn was stunned by the fluent Chinese speaker in Mzansi:

"I live in China and I CANNOT speak Chinese lol 😂"

Kagiso Kekana shared their experience with the Wimpy waiter too:

'I was with my Chinese friends two months ago, and he thought I could speak the language, such a nice guy."

Afroteetee wanted more for the Wimpy waiter:

"Give him a job at the embassy 😩"

Bhudda Nqubeko applauded the man's hard work:

"Yeyi bafo ama tip uwafuna ngenkani lol. (You really want those tips my brother). Fair play lol 👌"

ee🍁 was amazed by the hardworking waiter:

"Wow, love the effort from this guy ❤️❤️I personally feel when working at an airport, you should learn other languages."

Other Briefly News stories about language

Source: Briefly News