Wimpy Waiter in South Africa Speaks Fluent Chinese in TikTok Video
- A Chinese man visiting South Africa posted a TikTok video of a waiter who left him impressed during his trip
- The TikTokker shared a video of a Wimpy waiter in Mzansi who showed his prowess as a multilingual man
- South Africans were stunned by a video of the waiter who went the extra mile for the tourist visiting the country
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A Chinese man in South Africa was stunned by the service he received at a Wimpy in an airport. The visitor shared a vlog of his experience at the popular Mzansi restaurant.
The video of the Wimpy waiter who surprised the Chinese man amassed thousands of likes. People commented on the video with their reactions to the Wimpy waiter.
In a TikTok video, @autoshuo showed people his visit to Wimpy, where he was pleasantly surprised to find a waiter speaking Chinese in South Africa. The waiter welcomed him and led him to his seat in Chinese. The man made his order in his home language. The tourist also experienced a power cut while at Wimpy. He later explained that the waiter guessed correctly that he was Chinese.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
South Africa applauds Wimpy waiter
Many felt the waiter's language skills were impressive. Online users applauded the Wimpy server, with some admitting they could not master the language even after living in China. Watch the video of the man below:
Queen Layo💜💜💜🎶 imagined a different career for the waiter:
"Why is he not teaching English in China or offering Chinese classes to South Africans, especially business people? Can his destiny locate him?"
Mmatheko Zanele Mash shared that she met the Chinese-speaking Wimpy waiter before:
"He once served us, such an intelligent man 🥰"
Bubbles was in awe of the waiter:
"This man deserves a job in the highest-paid jobs ❤️"
Revenge_Corn was stunned by the fluent Chinese speaker in Mzansi:
"I live in China and I CANNOT speak Chinese lol 😂"
Kagiso Kekana shared their experience with the Wimpy waiter too:
'I was with my Chinese friends two months ago, and he thought I could speak the language, such a nice guy."
Afroteetee wanted more for the Wimpy waiter:
"Give him a job at the embassy 😩"
Bhudda Nqubeko applauded the man's hard work:
"Yeyi bafo ama tip uwafuna ngenkani lol. (You really want those tips my brother). Fair play lol 👌"
ee🍁 was amazed by the hardworking waiter:
"Wow, love the effort from this guy ❤️❤️I personally feel when working at an airport, you should learn other languages."
Other Briefly News stories about language
- A man impressed people as a non native isiZulu speaker who sounded flawless, down to the typical accent and cadence.
- South Africans were stunned by a video of a man speaking many South African languages to share one thought.
- People were in stitches after a Sotho man shared his attempt at speaking Isizulu in a TikTok video.
- TikTok viewers were also amused by a video of a man giving cooking instructions in Afrikaans while still learning the language.
Man takes mom to Italy for 1st time with his wife, South Africa loves TikTok video of overseas vacation
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za