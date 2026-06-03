A Pinetown woman is facing intense scrutiny after the Durban Metro Police and the SPCA discovered 68 dogs at her suburban home

Authorities sought a search warrant following numerous complaints regarding welfare laws and municipal animal bylaws

The story split opinion online, with many social media users commending her rescue work while others insisted that she broke the law

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Authorities execute a court warrant at a Pinetown home following an animal welfare complaint. Image: ArriveAlive.co.za

Source: Facebook

A multi-agency law enforcement operation at a residential property in Farningham Ridge, Pinetown, has sparked debate about the safekeeping of animals. The Durban Metro Police Services, alongside the SPCA, got a court-issued warrant to enter a property on Lincoln Road after receiving complaints about animal bylaws welfare compliance.

During the targeted raid at the Blue Bundu Brigade (BBB) on 2 June 2026, officials discovered 68 dogs living on the suburban premises, explained Arrive Alive on their Facebook account. All of the animals were confiscated by the SPCA and taken to their local facilities for health assessments and temporary care. The woman at the centre of the controversy, Karen Janisch, defended her actions in an exclusive interview with IOL. She clarified that she never intended to run an illegal shelter, but rather found herself unable to turn away vulnerable, abused, or abandoned animals that needed immediate help.

Durban Animal rescuer defends keeping 68 dogs

She stated that her deep emotional attachment to the animals drove her to expand her household pack to such an extreme size. Defending her living situation, she rejected any accusations of neglect or cruelty, declaring that the animals were her children. While acknowledging that the number of animals exceeded the standard neighbourhood limits, Karen explained that every dog was treated with love, fed well, and kept safe from the dangers of the street. Expressing her profound grief over their sudden removal by the SPCA, she added:

“They are my family, and I will fight to get them back.”

Mzansi weighs in on the animal crime

The incident drew divided opinions from the online community. Some viewers defended the woman, arguing that she was offering shelter for vulnerable stray animals. Others, however, strongly condemned her actions, stating that keeping such a large number of animals in a residential area is unsafe and against the law.

User @Cherese InKs Veal shared:

"This is a registered rescue org."

User @Deon Strydom asked:

"Why don't they go to the townships to see how the poor animals suffer there?"

User @Heidi Salzwedel commented:

"The SPCA would not take on 68 dogs to their already strained facility if the animals were not in good condition. Or if their living conditions were not suitable."

User @Tinus Zwarts said:

"Good. Not in a residential area! In a farm or smallholding, yes!"

User @Sharon Leigh Ackermann shared:

"Dogs all look happy and healthy."

User @Lungisa Mkhaba Bhengu commented:

"That window tells you exactly what the kind of living conditions are like in that house."

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A Johannesburg family organised a dignified funeral service for their late dog and had speakers in the beautifully decorated venue, shocking many social media users.

A playful dog became the unexpected star of a school rugby match after invading the pitch and outrunning the young players who were trying to get it off the field.

Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre hosted an emotional farewell for Gibson, one of their oldest residents, who was being adopted by a loving couple.

Source: Briefly News