A couple from Dovheni Village in Limpopo won the Seeds of Change 2026 Enterprise Development Programme with their avocado oil brand

Hulisani Mabugana and Hulisani Mudau of Ecovado transform lower-grade avocados that fail fresh-market standards into premium value-added products

Their business tackles food waste and creates income while drawing praise from South Africans who see big potential for the Limpopo region

A Limpopo couple has impressed Mzansi after turning lower-grade avocados into a successful avocado oil business. Image: @Kasi Economy

Source: Facebook

A couple from Dovheni Village in Limpopo has built an award-winning business out of avocados that most farmers would throw away. Hulisani Mabugana and Hulisani Mudau, co-founders of Ecovado, were named winners of Food Lover's Market's Seeds of Change 2026 Enterprise Development Programme, according to a Kasi News Facebook post on 8 July 2026.

The husband-and-wife team saw opportunity where others saw loss. Lower-grade avocados that fail to meet fresh-market standards are typically discarded, but Ecovado transforms them into premium avocado oil and other value-added products. The result is a business that cuts food waste, creates income and adds real value to local agriculture.

Seeds of Change backs local entrepreneurs

Food Lover's Market's Seeds of Change programme is designed to give emerging small suppliers a real foothold in South Africa's food sector. Participants receive mentorship, business development resources, industry exposure and expert guidance, with the broader goal of building sustainable businesses that strengthen communities.

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For Ecovado, the recognition puts a spotlight on an underserved agricultural region with enormous potential. Limpopo is one of South Africa's largest avocado-producing areas, yet much of that produce never reaches its full economic value.

View the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to Ecovado's success

The news was shared on Facebook by Kasi Economy and quickly drew responses from people who recognised the wider significance of what the couple had achieved:

@The Enterprizing Converzations channel wrote:

"Brilliant, this is sorely needed in Venda because I know a village near Louis Trichardt where first grade guavas are fed to livestock and first grade avos rot under the tree almost in every household (no exaggeration)...."

@Ramusileli Mulaudzi said:

"Awesome... avocado oil is much healthier and safer than olive oil due to its high boiling point."

@Mpenga Kabundi asked:

"What are the other products, besides oil?"

@Ntwanano Mabunda noted:

"Reducing waste and creating income is a winning formula."

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Source: Briefly News