Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba declared that outsiders were not welcome in the province, saying residents will handle their own problems

The Premier made the remarks following anti-illegal immigration marches on 13 July 2026 and rising tensions in the country against undocumented migrants

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the Premier's comments, with one person claiming that she was talking about March and March

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Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba said that people in the province could solve its own problems without outside interference. Image: News24/7.com

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO - Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has come under fire for her comments about illegal immigration in the province.

Speaking at an anti-illegal immigration march on Friday, 10 July 2026, the premier declared that ‘outsiders’ were not welcome. In a video of the incident, Ramathuba did not refer to the anti-illegal immigration movement March and March by name, but made clear that the province would manage its own affairs without external interference.

"Here in Limpopo, we will work with all community members to solve our problems. Do not burden us with our problems," she said, leading a chant of "Hands Off Limpopo" before closing with "Forward Limpopo!"

Ramathuba's remarks spark criticism online

The Premier’s comments did not sit well with some on social media who accused her of scoring an own goal ahead of the Local Government Elections.

X user @FonyokaPondoka framed the statements as a self-inflicted wound for the ruling party, writing that it was "an own goal by the Limpopo Premier" and comparing it to similar missteps by the Economic Freedom Fighters ahead of previous elections.

The criticism comes as anti-immigration tensions remain elevated across South Africa, particularly in border provinces. Limpopo shares boundaries with Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique, making it a focal point in the ongoing national conversation around undocumented migration.

Public divided on the Premier's stance

Ramathuba’s stance sparked varied reactions online as some questioned the Premier's authority.

@MiltonTlou wrote:

"She is not controlling Limpopoians. She must just stay in her lane, as we don't want the illegal immigrants in our communities and towns. Finish and klaar, as her administration cannot even manage the illegal immigrants who are doing as they please under her watch. Shame on her."

Others offered context for Ramathuba's history on the issue. @MbonaneWil95902 noted:

"She is the first person in Limpopo who was against illegal foreigners, especially those who were sick in government hospitals. At that stage, she was MEC for Health in Limpopo."

On the question of marching rights, @gmalau32 argued:

"Let's remind her that the Constitution allows for peaceful marches, and there is nothing she can do. She has no power over this."

@zwidenyapT added bluntly:

"March and March will go anywhere they want as long as it is South Africa."

@SimiloMbatha stated:

“There's no own goal here. You are hallucinating. Phambili nge ANC Phambili.

Other stories about March and March

Briefly News has covered several stories about March and March, and the movement's actions across the country.

March and March called for an amendment to the law to facilitate the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted a journalist over claims that the movement was xenophobic.

March and March movement member, Sandile Dube, said the organisation called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News