Dr Phophi Ramathuba filmed herself going through China's strict biometric entry process at a Beijing airport

The Limpopo Premier noted that South Africa needed tough immigration checks to prevent illegal immigration

Ramathuba's comments sparked a heated debate online, with some pointing out that a government official made them

Dr Phophi Ramathuba weighed in on China's immigration checks, calling for similar systems to be employed in South Africa. Image: Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

BEIJING - Dr Phophi Ramathuba has sparked a lively online debate after sharing a video of herself navigating China's biometric airport entry process in Beijing.

The Limpopo Premier arrived in Beijing on 2 August 2026 for the South Africa–China Energy Infrastructure Investment Mission.

Accompanied by Member of Executive Committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Dr Tshitereke Matibe, the Premier can be seen queuing at self-service "Fingerprint Self-Collection" kiosks at a Chinese airport arrivals area.

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Dr Ramathuba wants such systems in South Africa

While going through the process, the Premier was filmed scanning her passport and submitting her fingerprints, commenting that South Africa should adopt a similar mandatory system for all people entering the country.

"There is no way that you are coming without it," she said.

"That is all what we are asking for in the country. Everybody must go through."

SA’s border control debate heats up

The premier’s remarks hit a nerve with many South Africans, who have long called for tighter border controls and stricter immigration enforcement.

Some were quick to point out the irony of a government official appearing to distance herself from policies her own party has overseen for decades.

@shiluvankuna said:

"That's what we're asking for in our country. It is very important."

@Pulane_Methu wrote:

"The 'this is all we ask for' line is funny coming from a government official acting like she's just another citizen."

@IZvangu85788 said:

"I don't know why such basic decency of entering other countries legally should even be a debate."

@CurtisKaZwide noted:

"The border is porous. Doesn't help if the border is leaking and folks are taking bribes."

@deputyneighbor agreed:

"The problem is our open borders and our visa tracking system. This will not work for us if we can't track visas. People overstay because there's no tracking system."

@NoFilterCorner commented:

"It is really disappointing that she does not seem to be aware that it is the ANC who has gotten us into this situation we are in."

Source: Briefly News