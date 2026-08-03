Phophi Ramathuba Wants South Africa to Adopt China’s Tough Immigration Checks, Citizens Weigh In
- Dr Phophi Ramathuba filmed herself going through China's strict biometric entry process at a Beijing airport
- The Limpopo Premier noted that South Africa needed tough immigration checks to prevent illegal immigration
- Ramathuba's comments sparked a heated debate online, with some pointing out that a government official made them
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
BEIJING - Dr Phophi Ramathuba has sparked a lively online debate after sharing a video of herself navigating China's biometric airport entry process in Beijing.
The Limpopo Premier arrived in Beijing on 2 August 2026 for the South Africa–China Energy Infrastructure Investment Mission.
Accompanied by Member of Executive Committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Dr Tshitereke Matibe, the Premier can be seen queuing at self-service "Fingerprint Self-Collection" kiosks at a Chinese airport arrivals area.
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Dr Ramathuba wants such systems in South Africa
While going through the process, the Premier was filmed scanning her passport and submitting her fingerprints, commenting that South Africa should adopt a similar mandatory system for all people entering the country.
"There is no way that you are coming without it," she said.
"That is all what we are asking for in the country. Everybody must go through."
SA’s border control debate heats up
The premier’s remarks hit a nerve with many South Africans, who have long called for tighter border controls and stricter immigration enforcement.
Some were quick to point out the irony of a government official appearing to distance herself from policies her own party has overseen for decades.
@shiluvankuna said:
"That's what we're asking for in our country. It is very important."
@Pulane_Methu wrote:
"The 'this is all we ask for' line is funny coming from a government official acting like she's just another citizen."
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@IZvangu85788 said:
"I don't know why such basic decency of entering other countries legally should even be a debate."
@CurtisKaZwide noted:
"The border is porous. Doesn't help if the border is leaking and folks are taking bribes."
@deputyneighbor agreed:
"The problem is our open borders and our visa tracking system. This will not work for us if we can't track visas. People overstay because there's no tracking system."
@NoFilterCorner commented:
"It is really disappointing that she does not seem to be aware that it is the ANC who has gotten us into this situation we are in."
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za