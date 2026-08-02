The Ultimatum: South Africa stars Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele Dhlamini appeared together in a cosy selfie-style video filmed indoors

The clip surfaced amid the drama that once surrounded Nkateko's relationship with former castmate Khanya Nqolase

Mzansi fans flooded the comments with mixed feelings about the reunion, with some raising concerns about lingering ties to Khanya

'The Ultimatum: South Africa' Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele Dhlamini got cosy in bed, sparking dating rumours. Image: nkatekomahange, sizakele

Source: Instagram

The Ultimatum: South Africa fans finally got what they had been rooting for, as Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele 'Siza' Dhlamini appeared together in a relaxed, close-nit set, Mzansi social media alight.

The selfie-style clip, filmed indoors in what appears to be a bedroom or lounge setting, shows Sizakele in the foreground with Nkateko reclining casually behind her, the two radiating a comfortable, unhurried energy.

The pair first captured South African hearts on the reality show, but their potential romance was overshadowed by turbulent circumstances that kept them apart for months.

Nkateko's bitter past

In January 2026, Nkateko released a public statement confirming he would pursue sole custody of his young son, citing that his relationship with fellow The Ultimatum castmate Khanya Nqolase had deteriorated to the point of toxicity. The custody battle and the fallout from that relationship became a talking point long after the show wrapped, making this new video all the more significant to fans who had quietly hoped Nkateko and Sizakele would eventually find their way to each other.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the cosy video that has Mzansi talking as shared by @Annie_Modiba on X:

Mzansi reacts to new couple on the block

The responses poured in quickly, with supporters and sceptics both weighing in.

@Zamayworld wrote:

"Bathong, finally our couple has reunited"

@_modieginkoana_ said:

"Really hope it works out for them... A soft girlie deserves a soft gent! 🥹❤️"

@aquariangodcomp was less forgiving of Nkateko's past choices:

"I don't like how he left her to be attacked by Khanya💔"

@Amaze_M raised a cheeky question:

"I would die to hear Khanya's reaction to this"

@DaviesTeem kept it simple:

"I love this for them."

@MsHlayisani24 reacted:

"Ooh, I'm so happy right now! Two people who genuinely seem kind and have beautiful souls have finally found each other. So happy for Nkateko and Sza from The Ultimatum! Wishing them nothing but love and happiness."

@Thebaddie02 shared:

"This just shows me how hard it is to find the one. I feel like they both settled. It can't be that, they are just starting to date now, if they felt for each other that much that time, I think they couldn't find who they both wanted and decided to settle together."

'The Ultimatum: South Africa' couple Nkateko Mahange and Sizakele Dhlamini launched their relationship. Image: ultimatumsa

Source: Twitter

Ultimatum SA couple ties the knot

In a previous report from Briefly News, The Ultimatum South Africa couple Nolla and Lebo have sealed their relationship with a lobola ceremony.

Social media users were stunned, with some speculating that Lebo and Nolla are expecting a new addition to their family.

Source: Briefly News