Nigerian singer Ayra Starr took to Instagram on 30 July 2026 to reveal she had undergone surgery

The post sparked widespread concern and curiosity among fans, who flooded the comments with questions about the procedure

Nigerians on social media were quick to speculate whether the singer had gone under the knife for a BBL

Ayra Starr reveals she underwent surgery. Image: ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr set tongues wagging after posting on Instagram on 30 July 2026 to reveal she had undergone surgery. The singer did not disclose the nature of the procedure, and that silence was all fans needed to start filling in the blanks themselves.

Born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, Ayra Starr rose to prominence after signing with Mavin Records and has since become one of Nigeria's most recognisable young voices in music. Her candid social media presence has always kept fans closely connected to her personal life, which is partly why this particular post landed with such force.

Fans Suspect a BBL

The moment the post went up, the comments section transformed into a mix of well-wishes and cheeky speculation. The most persistent theory making the rounds was that the surgery may have been a Brazilian Bottom Lift, commonly known as a BBL.

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@Dasodapoppa wrote: "Hope sey no be BBL 🤣🤣"

@ogbeniOBA echoed the same sentiment with: "Star girl don go do bbl 😂 una go hear"

@EkongGodson kept it light but still raised the question: "Hope say no be yansh she go fix? Get well soon, though"

Not everyone was caught up in the speculation. Some fans simply extended their warmth to the singer.

@Midefaw dropped a heartfelt message: "Oyinkansola mi. 💝💝💝 All the love @ayrastarr"

@its_Miguel04 had a different theory altogether: "Una sure say no be Lobistars 🥚 Ayra Starr want to put there?"

Ayra Starr's Surgery Sparks Wider Debate

The reactions reflect a broader conversation in Nigerian pop culture around body modification and the pressures placed on female entertainers to maintain or alter their appearances. Ayra Starr has not provided any further details about what the surgery involved, leaving fans with more questions than answers.

For now, her supporters are largely united in one wish, regardless of the speculation: that she recovers quickly and returns to good health.

Ayra Starr accused of copying Tyla

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayra Starr was once again accused of copying South African Grammy-winner Tyla

The two ladies performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this past weekend

Mzansi X users were shocked to see Ayra doing a very similar dance routine and used the popular party chant

Source: Briefly News