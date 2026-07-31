SAFA is pushing to finalise the appointment of a new Bafana Bafana head coach within days of Hugo Broos' emotional farewell

A three-time CAF Champions League winner, remains the frontrunner to replace the Belgian tactician ahead of AFCON qualifiers

A football analyst during an exclusive interview with Briefly News speaks on the decision set to be taken by SAFA in a few days

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is moving swiftly to name a new Bafana Bafana head coach following Hugo Broos' departure, with reports indicating that former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is the leading candidate for the role.

Hugo Broos announced he will not extend his contract with Bafana Bafana. Image: ETIENNE LAURENT

Source: Getty Images

According to FARPost, SAFA intends to conclude the appointment process within the coming days. The urgency is driven by the national team's return to competitive football in September, when Bafana Bafana kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Guinea.

Mosimane the frontrunner ro replace Broos

Mosimane has been consistently linked with the Bafana job over recent months and is widely regarded as the most qualified South African coach currently available. His track record spans three CAF Champions League titles across stints in South Africa, North Africa and the Middle East, and he has publicly stated his desire to take charge of the national team.

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Should negotiations between Mosimane and SAFA proceed as anticipated, the association hopes to make a formal announcement shortly after Broos' exit is officially confirmed. Broos' contract expired on 31 July.

Football analyst Uche Anuma during an exclusive chat with Briefly News shared his thoughts on SAFA going all in for Mosimane as Broos' replacement.

"You know my sentiment towards Mosimane, he has always been rated high in my books of African coaches, I think he's the perfect man for the job after all the experience he has gathered both home and abroad," he said.

"For the fact that he has once coached the South African national team, shows he is already familiar with the role and also not a stranger to African style of football as he's a champion at club level in the CAF Champions League."

Backroom staff faces uncertainty

The appointment of a new head coach will also have significant implications for the existing technical team. Several staff members who served under Broos are yet to receive confirmation of their futures, including assistant coach Helman Mkhalele and goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson. Conditioning coach Kopano Melesi and team doctor Tshepo Molobi are in a similar position.

The incoming coach is expected to have considerable influence over the composition of his backroom staff, meaning further changes at technical level could follow once an appointment is made.

SAFA faces a narrow window to complete the transition. With less than two months before Bafana's first qualifier, the association is under pressure to ensure the new coach has adequate time to build his technical structure and begin preparations for the Guinea fixture.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News