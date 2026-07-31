SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan officially confirmed Hugo Broos's exit at a media briefing at SAFA House on Friday

Broos's contract expired after a five-year tenure that included a bronze medal at AFCON 2023 and a World Cup knockout stage appearance

SAFA will now begin searching for a new head coach, with Pitso Mosimane reportedly the frontrunner to take charge

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed on Friday, 31 July 2026, that Hugo Broos has departed as Bafana Bafana head coach following the expiry of his contract.

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan announced at a media briefing held at SAFA House.

"SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan confirms that Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos is leaving the team today. I want to say Hugo Broos, thank you very much," Jordaan stated.

Watch the video below.

Broos leaves behind a transformed Bafana Bafana

The 74-year-old Belgian took the reins of the national team in May 2021 and oversaw one of the most successful periods in South African football history. Under his leadership, Bafana Bafana claimed a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and returned to the FIFA World Cup, where they advanced to the knockout stages for the first time.

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Broos also drew considerable praise for his commitment to developing young talent, with several emerging players earning their international debuts during his tenure.

SAFA had hoped to retain Broos beyond his contract expiry, but the experienced coach opted against continuing in the role. He had previously indicated his readiness to step back from full-time management after nearly four decades in the profession, expressing a desire to spend more time with his family. He did, however, leave open the possibility of remaining connected to South African football in a scouting or advisory capacity.

Search for new coach begins

With Broos's departure now confirmed, SAFA faces the immediate task of appointing a new head coach ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. Pitso Mosimane is reportedly the leading candidate to succeed Broos as Bafana Bafana's next head coach.

Source: Briefly News