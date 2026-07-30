Thendo Zonzo posted an Instagram story seemingly calling out his girlfriend, Hazel Kotu, after she allegedly recorded him trying to make amends

The drama follows Kotu publicly revealing Zonzo's affair with Vuyokazi Nciweni on a YouTube show that aired on 28 July 2026

Mzansi has been divided over the couple's very public fallout, with many urging them to go their separate ways

Thendo Zonzo calls out Hazel Kotu after cheating on her with Vuyokazi Nciweni. Image: thendo_zonzo_sa, hazelkotu

Source: Instagram

Thendo Zonzo appears to be firing back at his girlfriend Hazel Kotu after she allegedly filmed him while he was trying to patch things up between them. His cryptic Instagram story, shared on Thursday, 30 July 2026, has set social media alight — and Mzansi has plenty to say.

Zonzo's story read:

"lol 😂 trying to fix things the next thing u being recorded 😂 that's crazy 😂."

The post was spotted and amplified by X user @Kgadi_yaMoloto, who captioned it:

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"Thendo says he was trying to fix thing with his girlfriend Hazel, but sisi was busy recording him. I wonder for what 😭😭😭😭😭"

See the post below:

What Hazel Kotu said about Thendo Zonzo's cheating

The backdrop to all of this is Kotu's appearance on Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM, a YouTube show that premiered on 28 July 2026. On the show, she opened up about Zonzo's affair with Vuyokazi Nciweni, revealing that she had chosen to forgive both parties involved.

"If we are going to heal. I'm not fighting her. I don't have any sort of ill will or whatever against her. The same way that I forgive him, I forgive her as well, you know, and I, like genuinely, I do not blame her. She was duped. And she was duped, shem, and that is on him," Kotu said.

After appearing to extend an olive branch and reconnecting with Zonzo, Kotu shared a video of the two of them in bed together on her Instagram stories — suggesting the couple had been working on their relationship behind the scenes.

Thendo Zonzo has lunch with Makhadzi amid the drama

In a notable move, shortly after posting the shade-throwing Instagram story, Zonzo shared videos of himself taking musician Makhadzi out for lunch, seemingly unbothered by the ongoing relationship chaos.

See the screenshots below:

Thendo Zonzo went on a lunch date with Makhadzi amid his drama with Hazel Kotu. Image: thendo_zonzo_sa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Thendo Zonzo's cryptic post

Mzansi on X was quick to weigh in, with reactions ranging from amusement to outright frustration:

@mphokeo declared:

"Shame, he is done with her. He is so happy he got caught🙆🏿‍♀️"

@Zamgp1 remarked:

"He's childish, this boy"

@DuduNgubane3 suggested:

"Ay laba they must call it quits"

@Lil_Mageba alleged:

"She was trying to get her get back 😂"

@Melo_Malebo said:

"He's been looking for a way out…"

@SireOfNations shared:

"Recording the whole apology instead of just listening, my brother must accept that this one is going straight to the timeline forever"

@AmoNtombi highlighted:

"Sounds like he was doing her a favour"

@B00HUUU said:

"He loves the clout just as much as she does; they deserve each other"

Vuyokazi Nciweni shares cryptic Instagram post

Briefly News previously reported that Vuyokazi Nciweni shared a pointed Instagram story on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, sparking fresh debate online.

The post came after Hazel Kotu appeared on the Engineer Your Life podcast and made explosive claims about Nciweni and boyfriend Thendo Zonzo.

Source: Briefly News